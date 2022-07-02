Freedom Road westbound closing next weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As gas prices continue to take a toll on everyone everyday and while top leaders work to bring down prices, some individuals will have a chance to score a deep discount when filling up their vehicle on Tuesday. If you need to fill up your tank, today may be the day to do that -- as one station in Latrobe will be selling gas for $2.83 per gallon.The Sunoco station on North Ligonier Street will begin selling gas at that price, which was the average price of unleaded gas in January 2021, starting at 11 a.m. The conservative political action group Americans for Prosperity will be sponsoring the event.The group wants to help families and highlight the policies that they say are contributing to the skyrocketing prices.There will also be a happy hour event at Joey's On The Edge in Export from 4 p.m to 6 p.m., where 100 free drink tickets will be given out.If you plan on going to Latrobe for the discounted gas, expect there to be long lines.

LATROBE, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO