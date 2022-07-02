ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

Freedom Road westbound closing next weekend

cranberryeagle.com
 3 days ago

A section of westbound Freedom Road between Haine School Road and Commonwealth Drive in Cranberry Township will be closed next weekend for a construction project. Freedom Road...

www.cranberryeagle.com

cranberryeagle.com

AHN community response unit has new vehicle, equipment

CRANBERRY TWP — Since its inception in the southwestern Butler County region in October 2021, the Allegheny Health Network Wexford Community Response Unit has been busy. The unit, which consists of an SUV-size vehicle driven by paramedics that can assist area EMS providers at crisis scenes, has spent the last half-year helping out at accidents and medical emergencies across Cranberry Township, Adams Township, Mars, Seven Fields, Middlesex Township and Valencia.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Rain Hits Butler Hard To Start The Morning

After a sprinkle here and there to begin Tuesday morning, the skies opened up around 9 a.m. and gave the area some much-needed rain. The summer so far has been about an inch behind the average precipitation for this time of year. This morning’s showers also brought some thunder and lightning with it as well.
ENVIRONMENT
explore venango

Kayak Falls Off Trailer, Collides With Motorcycle

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man was injured on Sunday around noon when his motorcycle collided with an unsecured kayak that fell off a trailer. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred along State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County, on Sunday, July 3, around 11:44 a.m.
KNOX, PA
butlerradio.com

One Man Flown To Hospital After Center Twp. Crash

One person was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital after a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Center Township. The accident happened Sunday around 2:30 a.m. on Holyoke Road near the intersection with Willow Run Drive. State police say 23-year-old Stephen Heller of Slippery Rock was driving west when he lost...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Around 500 power outages reported in Valley Monday

FirstEnergy is reporting a number of power outages across the Mahoning Valley. As of 3 p.m. Monday, the company is reporting just over 500 outages in the area. Trumbull County has the most outages with more than 300 spread across Champion (11), Farmington (110), Southington (112) and West Farmington (81).
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
wtae.com

Fourth of July: Pittsburgh-area fireworks, events, holiday closures

PITTSBURGH — All city, county, state and federal offices and courts are closed in observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 4. Post offices and most banks are closed. Many liquor stores will be open until 5 p.m. Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses (formerly Port Authority) will run on Sunday...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

One person hurt in North Side crash

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Pittsburgh's North Side. It happened just before two a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Anderson Street and East General Robinson Street. Police say the crash involved an unmarked police vehicle working fireworks detail and another car. There is word...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Kensington man dies after Harrison crash

A New Kensington man died after a motor vehicle crash Monday in Harrison. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the man as Michael D. Booker, 33. Booker died shortly after 7:30 p.m. at an unidentified hospital. The crash, on River Road just past Mile Lock Lane, was reported about 6:45...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Brentwood's Fourth of July celebration back in full force

Thousands of people lined Brownsville Road in Brentwood on Monday for the borough's July 4 parade. Many came out early to put out their chairs to save a spot. Last year, Brentwood held a drive-through parade. It was canceled altogether in 2020. The day began with the Firecracker 5K, followed...
BRENTWOOD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

No injuries reported in Turtle Creek 2-alarm house fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple crews were called out to battle a house fire in Turtle Creek on Sunday night.The two-alarm fire started just before 8 p.m. along Maple Street.Fire tore through a portion of the roof on the front porch.Smoke and flames were seen shooting from the second floor of the home.No injuries have been reported.
TURTLE CREEK, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Something for everyone at well-attended Zelie parade

ZELIENOPLE — When it comes to celebrating the birth of our country, a small town can feel like a big city. There's no telling exactly how many people took to the streets of Zelienople on Monday, with lawn chairs in some places two rows deep for the borough’s annual Fourth of July parade.
ZELIENOPLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Latrobe gas station to offer gas at $2.38/gallon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As gas prices continue to take a toll on everyone everyday and while top leaders work to bring down prices, some individuals will have a chance to score a deep discount when filling up their vehicle on Tuesday.  If you need to fill up your tank, today may be the day to do that -- as one station in Latrobe will be selling gas for $2.83 per gallon.The Sunoco station on North Ligonier Street will begin selling gas at that price, which was the average price of unleaded gas in January 2021, starting at 11 a.m. The conservative political action group Americans for Prosperity will be sponsoring the event.The group wants to help families and highlight the policies that they say are contributing to the skyrocketing prices.There will also be a happy hour event at Joey's On The Edge in Export from 4 p.m to 6 p.m., where 100 free drink tickets will be given out.If you plan on going to Latrobe for the discounted gas, expect there to be long lines.
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man jumps from crane, dies in East Liberty, police say

A man climbed a crane in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood early Tuesday morning and eventually jumped from what appeared to be more than 100 feet. Police said the man did not survive the fall. The crane is in the 5800 block of Centre Avenue in East Liberty. Pittsburgh Police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Elks picnic, other events in Oakmont-Plum area for week of July 4, 2022

Oakmont Elks Lodge No. 1668 will host a summer picnic and open house from 1-5 p.m. July 10 at 106 Washington Ave. There will be food, fun, games and prizes. Call 412-828-1668 or email oakmontelks@gmail.com for more information. Family fun night scheduled. A free family fun night is scheduled from...
OAKMONT, PA

