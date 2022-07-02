Montgomery County Animal Shelter is out of space!

Montgomery County Animal Shelter (“MCAS”) is over capacity, particularly with dogs that are having to be housed two to a kennel. As we continue to receive dogs and cats daily, we desperately need our community’s help getting pets out of the shelter. We are asking for help from adopters, fosters and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Montgomery County Animal Shelter is operating at critical capacity and is in urgent need of homes for its furry charges. Through July 10, the animal shelter is waiving adoptions fees. All adoptable pets are vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped, and spayed or neutered. “As we continue to...
Citlalli Pina, Animal Control Officer, at the City of Pearland Animal Services. Congratulations are in order as ACO Citlalli Pina was promoted to Animal Services Supervisor. Citlalli joined Animal Services in March of 2020 as a Shelter Attendant. In May of 2021, she was promoted to Animal Control Officer and quickly became a Field Training Officer. The City of Pearland Animal Services is looking forward to being part of the great things ahead for Animal Services guided by Citlalli’s leadership.
On Tuesday morning, Montgomery County Commissioners Walker and Noack and Judge Keough heard from Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams on the need for a burn ban. Commissioners pointed out the surrounding counties were already under a ban. Williams explained that Montgomery County is the only county in the state that since 2000 has made it illegal to burn trash and household garbage. That is one of the primary causes of wildfires. He explained that the humidity is too high at this time to promote a large-scale fire as we saw in 2011. Many of the fire burning across the state is not in piney woods but open large pastures of hundreds if not thousands of acres when fire can move quickly. Over the holiday weekend, firefighters responded to almost 1000 calls in Montgomery County. Of those only 34 were brush fires and all but one was less than one-quarter of an acre. The one which was off FM 149 was almost seven acres but it was believed to have been caused by last week’s lightning storm and just kindled for days until the winds were right. A burn ban DOES NOT INCLUDE FIREWORKS. Many people asked over the weekend why a burn ban was not in effect with the fireworks. The only way to ban fireworks is not a burn ban but a DISASTER DECLARATION, such as the one put in place during the 2011 wildfires that swept the county. In 2011 he explained we have similar dry conditions, however, a tropical storm moved into Louisiana putting Montgomery County on the dry side with north winds in excess of 30 miles per hour. A burn ban also does not stop outdoor grilling. It stops burning of leaves and brush but as he said it was too hot for people to be raking and burning leaves. In addition, many contractors have been clearing land and burning the brush and trees. It is illegal for a commercial burn unless it is in a pit with an approved blower which causes the fire to burn hotter and eliminates excessive smoke. The ban is in effect for 30-days at which time it will be evaluated.
While Texas Burn Bans cannot be used to prohibit the discharge of consumer fireworks, residents are asked to use caution and avoid discharging fireworks in areas that have not received any recent rainfall. With the July 4th Holiday Weekend well underway, Montgomery County Fire Officials are urging residents to use...
FIREWORKS ARE LEGAL EXCEPT IN SOME CITIES WITHIN THEIR CITY LIMITS. 911 OPERATORS ARE GETTING SLAMMED WITH 911 CALLS OVER FIREWORKS. THIS IS NOT AN EMERGENCY AND CAUSING DELAYS IN TAKING REAL EMERGENCY CALLS. MONTGOMERY COUNTY IS ONE OF THE ONLY COUNTIES WITH RESTRICTIONS ON BURNING. THAT IS THE MAIN...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 46th Annual South Montgomery County Fourth of July Parade — a patriotic tradition featuring marching bands, parade floats and local dignitaries — rolled through Market Street in The Woodlands Monday morning to the delight of the 20,000 who annual gather for the parade. The parade featured more than 150 entries that paraded along the 1.3-mile route through Market Street, including marching bands and federal, state and local dignitaries, Color Guard, fire engines, horses, street performers and the most military of any parade in the region. Congressman Kevin Brady, R-The Woodlands, served as the Grand Marshal. Brady will end his congressional term at the end of this year.
ESTES PARK, Colo. — Away from the sun, under overpasses, life goes on for many of the nearly 80 people who live at a homeless encampment near downtown Houston, Texas. Most of the people are waiting for something with four walls, something a little more permanent. “We’ve been approved...
As Commissioners Court convened Tuesday morning in a Special Session, Commissioners Walker and Noack along with Judge Keough went into Executive Session in reference to approving the termination of Associate Judges of Associate Judge Paul Damico and Associate Judge David Bluestein, along with accepting the resignation of Bernice Greathouse. On June 29, 2022, a Board of Judges meeting was held. After hearing the results of a Montgomery County Attorney’s Office investigation they decided to terminate all three individuals. That was done, however, Greathouse resigned. The investigation was over two of the individuals there had been discrepancies over the compensation of pay they had been receiving. Commissioner Noack said the amount had been in excess of thousands of dollars over a period of 14-18 months. The amount was in excess of $50,000. After the termination was approved by Walker, Noack, and Keough, Keough introduced a motion to defund the position of the Associate Judges which was approved. Noack then introduced a motion in which he stated, “have the County Attorneys Office send a demand letter to Paul Damico and David Bluestein to collect all ill-gotten gains on behalf of the taxpayers of Montgomery County. Including retirement, overpay, and taxes that were paid. We want the exact amount returned to the taxpayers.” He also added that if the two do not follow through a civil case is filed to make recovery. Damico was appointed to the bench in 2010. In June of 2020 Commissioners approved a pay raise for Damico to $132,470 a year. Noack and Keough voted against the raise at the time. Not over his abilities but due to no other county employees getting raises. David Bluestein, prior to becoming an Associate Judge, he was an Assistant District and County Attorney. He was sworn in by Judge Michalk to the Associate Judge position on May 19, 2020. His salary was also $132,470. Beatrice Greathouse was the OCA Manager-Indigent Defense for the Office of Court Administration. She began working in 2003 for Montgomery County as an Assistant Appointment Designee for the Office of Indigent Defense.
The Woodlands Township has announced that the fireworks show at Rob Fleming Park has been canceled due to rough conditions and a south wind. “Due to drought conditions and unfavorable south winds, The Woodlands Township’s fireworks show has been cancelled at the Rob Fleming Park location, 6055 Creekside Forest Drive, in the Village of Creekside Park. In addition, the Red, Hot and Blue Festival at Rob Fleming Park will conclude at 8 p.m. to allow community members to have time to travel to the other show locations.
Katy-area residents celebrated Fourth of July with fun fireworks making it a busy night for local authorities. Firefighters contained multiple fires but still caution residents of ongoing dry conditions. Elyson resident Wayne Westbrook took this picture of a grass fire last night. Photo credit: Wayne Westbrook. Local Firefighters Stayed Busy...
Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol along with North Montgomery County Fire and Conroe Fire are currently searching for a 26-year-old male who was last seen after he jumped off a boat in the Little Lake Creek Cove of Lake Conroe.
CONROE, Texas – Authorities have recovered the body of a man who drowned at Lake Conroe on the Fourth of July. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Binh Le, of the San Antonio area. According to the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, just before 3 p.m., the...
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters were busy in the Spring area on the Fourth of July after responding to several fireworks-related fires. The Spring Fire Department tweeted photos of the damage at one home in the Fox Hollow subdivision. Heavy damage could be seen throughout the home. Officials said fireworks...
A bustling gathering place in one of Houston’s biggest ‘burbs has just scored a major award. Sugar Land Town Square has just been named a Great Public Space as part of the 2022 Great Places in Texas program, an accolade given out by the Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association.
HOUSTON—Northwest Assistance Ministries’ (NAM’s) Learning and Vocational Training Center will host a job fair in partnership with WorkTexas and Gallery Furniture on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Harrell Family Opportunity Center, located behind NAM’s main building at 15555 Kuykendahl Road.
A male is being transported from a freestanding emergency room on Rayford after being shot multiple times. The victim showed up to the CHI St. Lukes freestanding emergency room at 3515 Rayford Road. Montgomery County Hospital District is transporting the victim to a Woodlands area hospital with CPR in progress.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Little is left of multiple businesses destroyed by fire late Monday night in north Harris County. The fire happened at about 11:13 p.m. at 12905 Veterans Memorial. When firefighters from the Northwest Fire Department arrived, smoke was coming from a restaurant and the fire, which...
Just before 3 pm today Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol, along with Montgomery, Conroe, and North Montgomery County Fire Departments responded to a report of a man in his 20s who had jumped from a boat and not resurfaced. The location was the Little Lake Creek Cove just off Bentwater. A short time ago, using side-scan sonar they were able to locate the victim. The diver has since recovered the victim. We will update you as soon as we have additional information.
Comments / 0