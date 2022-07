ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WXMI) — The body of a Niles man, who was reported missing late Saturday night, was found in the Morrison Channel on Monday. The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety says 68-year-old Michael Grant from Niles was visiting family and friends at Pier 33 near slip 41 when he left to use the restroom around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and never returned.

