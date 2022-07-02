ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.5 WKDQ

Three-Legged Doe Makes Kentucky Backyard Her Home – Watch Video

By Leslie Morgan
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a child, I remember my dad going deer hunting every weekend of deer season. It wasn't until a fawn walked into our yard that he rethought the thrill of the hunt. Once the fawn started coming around more, Dad got a block of salt to put in the yard. The...

wkdq.com

Comments / 6

Sharon Taylor
3d ago

I feed my dear apples at the edge of the wood where I live ok and no one better shot them neither ok cc as use I will return the fire right back at the them ok

Reply(1)
3
Related
foxlexington.com

Kentucky man competes in Nathan’s hot dog competition

KENTUCKY (FOX 56) – A former Kentucky State Police trooper is trading in cuffs for competition. The Cave City native spent the day in New York City for Nathan’s famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest. “I had a picture sitting in front of the TV watching...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky#Maine#Deer Hunting#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Animals#The Bangor Daily News
KISS 106

See Creepy Photos Inside Abandoned Country Club in Kentucky

One of my favorite Facebook groups is Abandoned Kentucky. I’ve told you before that I am obsessed with anything abandoned. When I go exploring, I find myself dreaming of how it used to look, when people were using it, living in it, and enjoying it. Often, I will visualize...
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
INDIANA STATE
lakercountry.com

Ohio man drowns in Lake Cumberland over the weekend

An Ohio man drowned in Lake Cumberland over the weekend, according to Jamestown Fire and Rescue. Fire Chief Jeff Landers told WJRS News a 58-year-old Ohio man, whose identity was later confirmed as Gary “Todd” Blankenship by the Russell County Coroner’s Office, was discovered in about 14 feet of water in the Low Gap area of the lake.
JAMESTOWN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Boaters caught with dangerous drugs along Ohio River

INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana DNR Law Enforcement says it stopped hundreds of boaters over the weekend, but some of them had no business being on the water. While working on the stretch of Harrison to Clark counties on the Ohio River, one Indiana DNR officer made several arrests, some of which involved very dangerous drugs. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Idaho Fish and Game investigating 3 new bear attacks in N. Idaho

BONNER CO., Idaho – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating three separate incidents of bears attacking and killing livestock in North Idaho.  All three attacks happened in late June.  The first happened on June 24 when a grizzly killed a pig near Good Grief in Boundary County.  The second and third incidents happened near Elmira in Bonner...
styleblueprint.com

From Kentucky’s First Female Master Distiller to … the Circus? Meet Marianne Eaves!

To say Marianne Eaves is a pioneer in the bourbon industry is an understatement. Named Kentucky’s first female master distiller in 2015, she has undoubtedly paved the way for women in a historically male-dominated space. A chemical engineering degree, years spent working at Brown-Forman, and her role in launching Castle & Key eventually led to her esteemed title … and then she decided to join the circus. (Well, in a manner of speaking!)
WEHT/WTVW

Community mourns following fireworks tragedy

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Fourth of July will never be the same for some in Mount Vernon as they mourn the loss of 11 year old Camrynn McMichael, who was tragically killed in a fireworks accident on July 3. Posey County dispatch says they received numerous calls about the incident, which occurred around […]
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy