Miami, as lively a city as it is, can be a difficult place to make lasting friendships. Even before the pandemic, many of us have struggled to make in-person connections, which are imperative for our sense of belonging — and even for our mental health. In fact, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told our Editorial Board that loneliness is more prevalent than diabetes, and just as much of a public-health crisis.

MIAMI, FL ・ 37 MINUTES AGO