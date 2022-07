WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An officer with the Wichita Police Department will face a civil trial in connection with the December 2017 swatting incident at a south Wichita home that resulted in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Andrew Finch. Justin Rapp was the officer who shot the unarmed man. A U.S. appeals court sided with the Kansas district court in denying Officer Rapp qualified immunity in Finch’s death The court said a reasonable jury could believe Finch was unarmed and unthreatening at the time and that Rapp used excessive force.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO