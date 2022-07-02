ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, OK

Bethany’s Keziah Lofton One Of Nation’s Best

KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKMLo_0gSnBh0c00

As a sophomore Bethany High School Keziah Lofton is already considered one of the nation’s top girls basketball players.

ESPN ranks Lofton as the tenth best sophomore in the country.

Lofton received her first scholarship offer before she even started middle school.

Keziah now holds scholarship offers from over 15 different schools, and still has three high school seasons ahead of her.

The teenager hopes to win a state championship at Bethany before graduating.

Keziah’s goal is to one day play in the WNBA.

Get to know the Bethany Broncho star in the video above in our Nate Feken’s story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Fastest boy in the country to attend college with no track team

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Most people can't accomplish anything in 10 seconds, but Pierre Goree is not most people.The boys' 100 meter national champion says, "I hate seeing people in front of me. It's something in my mind... like this can't happen."Just last month, the Duncanville Class of 2022 graduate won the national championship at the University of Oregon in a time of 10.36 seconds.Goree claimed the title of fastest boy in the country, and has since been named Gatorade's Track & Field Player of the Year.  "I just keep going to try and get better and better. My talent has...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethany, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Bethany, OK
Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Bethany, OK
Bethany, OK
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Espn
KFOR

Alleged Highland Park parade shooter charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

BREAKING UPDATE: Robert “Bobby” Crimo III has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. “These are just the first of many charges that will be filed against Mr. Crimo,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said. Rinehart said dozens of more charges are expected soon, including aggravated battery and charges around victims’ physical and […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
WNBA
KFOR

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
KFOR

VIDEO: Attempted car jackers fire gun at woman; getaway car leaves them stranded

At a gas station in Houston, Texas, surveillance cameras captured two men getting out of a vehicle, which then drove away. Those men then pointed a gun at a woman sitting in her car at a gas pump, but she drove off in a panic, as one man fired a shot at her vehicle. Because the would-be car jackers were expecting to steal her vehicle, they were left stranded by their getaway driver.
HOUSTON, TX
KFOR

KFOR

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy