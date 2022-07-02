Bethany’s Keziah Lofton One Of Nation’s Best

As a sophomore Bethany High School Keziah Lofton is already considered one of the nation’s top girls basketball players.

ESPN ranks Lofton as the tenth best sophomore in the country.

Lofton received her first scholarship offer before she even started middle school.

Keziah now holds scholarship offers from over 15 different schools, and still has three high school seasons ahead of her.

The teenager hopes to win a state championship at Bethany before graduating.

Keziah’s goal is to one day play in the WNBA.

Get to know the Bethany Broncho star in the video above in our Nate Feken’s story.