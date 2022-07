Atlanta Braves relief pitchers A.J. Minter and Will Smith appear prominently on ESPN's Most Added list as incumbent closer Kenley Jansen serves an IL stint. This is hardly surprising news. Jansen is out with an irregular heartbeat, so someone will handle the ninth inning in his stead, and since the Braves win often and are playoff-bound, there is much to save. It all makes sense, but Jansen has already announced he will return to the active roster next Tuesday, immediately when eligible. All is well. He is healthy again. Investors should not be panicking and certainly not dropping him.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO