PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- The Coachella Valley Firebirds have hired the American Hockey Leagues first female assistant coach. Jessica Campbell is ready for the opportunity. Ive been spending a little bit more of my time on the development side the past three years and truly trying to create the opportunities and the growth for myself, and the knowledge to put myself in this position, Campbell said. So Im very excited to be able to bring that to Coachella.

HOCKEY ・ 7 HOURS AGO