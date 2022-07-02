Meeting Notices - BZA 7/19

James Lamar Parker, Jr., 76, of Summerville, SC died July 1, 2022 and has gone to be with our Lord Jesus in Heaven. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Summerville Baptist Church from 1pm to 2pm. The funeral service will follow at 2pm with Pastor Bert Fersner officiating. Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Highway 61, Charleston. James was born September 24, 1945 in Charleston, SC, son of the late J Lamar Parker, Sr. who died in 1969 and the late Letha Pearl Parker Johnson who died in 2011. James served with the US Army National Guard for 6 years. He graduated from the High School of Charleston in 1963 and was part of the first graduating class of Trident Technical School in 1966. He was a member of Demolay as a youth and a member of the Charleston Masonic Pythagorean Lodge #21 in West Ashley. He served on the Board of Visitors at Charleston Southern University since 1998. He is survived by his wife Barbara (Bobbie) Parker of 56 years; 3 daughters, Mrs. Lisa Hoffmann (Chris) of Summerville, Mrs. Nancy Quire (Jeff) of Summerville, Mrs. Amy Tompkins (Andy) of Surfside Beach, TX; and 7 grandchildren?Caleb Quire, Harrison Parker, Gabe Quire, Connor Tompkins, Cassidy Beson, Hannah Tompkins and Gray Quire and 1 great grandson?Abraham Beson; and a sister, Jo Ann Parker Rentz (Skip) of Greer, SC. Spending time with his children and grandchildren brought great joy to James' life. He had many friends and cherished their love and attention to him. He worked for the Charleston Naval Shipyard, Tennessee Corps of Engineers and the Federal Aviation Administration and retired after 37 years of service. James enjoyed working on computers and helping his many friends keep their systems working. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and bragging on his grandchildren. Church was important to James. He committed his life to the Lord at age 25 and strived to serve Him with his whole heart. He was an active member at Summerville Baptist Church and served as a deacon. He was a faithful member of the music program and sang in the Lowcountry Singing Christmas tree for 23 years. Music was important to him and he knew this ministry would touch lives and hearts to bring others to the love of Jesus. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Summerville Baptist Church Music Program. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.

