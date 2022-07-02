ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

Meeting Notices - BZA 7/19

The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BERKELEY COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS THE BERKELEY COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON TUESDAY, JULY 19, 2022, AT 6:00 P.M IN THE ASSEMBLY ROOM OF THE BERKELEY COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLEX, LOCATED AT 1003 HIGHWAY 52 IN MONCKS CORNER, SC. THE FOLLOWING...

The Post and Courier

Berkeley County jail to offer pilot program for mentally ill

In what some consider to be a transformative measure for local detention centers, on June 27, the Berkeley County Council voted to allow a state grant to offer healthcare for inmates who are repeatedly arrested because they lack something a jail cell can't offer — proper treatment. The initiative...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Mayor, town council elections for Hemingway to take place July 12

Hemingway is holding local elections on July 12, for mayor and three seats on town council. Current Hemingway Mayor John Michael Collins is running for re-election with no opposition. The three city councilmembers whose terms are expiring are Keith Baxley, Jimmy Chinnes and Solomon Lewis. The trio are running for re-election and Bryan Miller is attempting to unseat one of them.
HEMINGWAY, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown rental development planned along Pee Dee

GEORGETOWN — A rental development along the Pee Dee River in north Georgetown is further on its way with the action of city council, which approved the project to contain lodging units and a commercial space. On June 16, the Georgetown City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the...
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - K & M MARKET LLC

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that K & M MARKET LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and OFF premises consumption of BEER & WINE at 4228 RIVERS AVE. UNIT C, N. CHARLESTON, SC 29405. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than JULY 20, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2010170.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Blood drives planned for Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island

GEORGETOWN — Tidelands Health will partner with the American Red Cross to hold two blood drives this month in Georgetown County. The first will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8, at the Waccamaw Medical Park South, 4367 Riverwood Drive, in Murrells Inlet. The second will...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
The Post and Courier

Here's what Charleston July 4th events are still happening

Severe thunderstorms moved across the Charleston area on July 4, causing a snag for some holiday celebrations. After a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester Counties, Summerville canceled its fireworks celebration at Gahagan Park due to the weather. The North Charleston fireworks celebration at Riverfront Park...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Obituary James Lamar Parker, Jr.,

James Lamar Parker, Jr., 76, of Summerville, SC died July 1, 2022 and has gone to be with our Lord Jesus in Heaven. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Summerville Baptist Church from 1pm to 2pm. The funeral service will follow at 2pm with Pastor Bert Fersner officiating. Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Highway 61, Charleston. James was born September 24, 1945 in Charleston, SC, son of the late J Lamar Parker, Sr. who died in 1969 and the late Letha Pearl Parker Johnson who died in 2011. James served with the US Army National Guard for 6 years. He graduated from the High School of Charleston in 1963 and was part of the first graduating class of Trident Technical School in 1966. He was a member of Demolay as a youth and a member of the Charleston Masonic Pythagorean Lodge #21 in West Ashley. He served on the Board of Visitors at Charleston Southern University since 1998. He is survived by his wife Barbara (Bobbie) Parker of 56 years; 3 daughters, Mrs. Lisa Hoffmann (Chris) of Summerville, Mrs. Nancy Quire (Jeff) of Summerville, Mrs. Amy Tompkins (Andy) of Surfside Beach, TX; and 7 grandchildren?Caleb Quire, Harrison Parker, Gabe Quire, Connor Tompkins, Cassidy Beson, Hannah Tompkins and Gray Quire and 1 great grandson?Abraham Beson; and a sister, Jo Ann Parker Rentz (Skip) of Greer, SC. Spending time with his children and grandchildren brought great joy to James' life. He had many friends and cherished their love and attention to him. He worked for the Charleston Naval Shipyard, Tennessee Corps of Engineers and the Federal Aviation Administration and retired after 37 years of service. James enjoyed working on computers and helping his many friends keep their systems working. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and bragging on his grandchildren. Church was important to James. He committed his life to the Lord at age 25 and strived to serve Him with his whole heart. He was an active member at Summerville Baptist Church and served as a deacon. He was a faithful member of the music program and sang in the Lowcountry Singing Christmas tree for 23 years. Music was important to him and he knew this ministry would touch lives and hearts to bring others to the love of Jesus. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Summerville Baptist Church Music Program. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Goose Creek selling personalized bricks to honor veterans

GOOSE CREEK — Goose Creek is honoring veterans by selling personalized bricks, which will be displayed at John McCants Veterans Park. The sale continues until July 31. The veterans park is named for John McCants, a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars, as well as the first African American to be elected to Goose Creek City Council. The park opened on Veterans Day in 2021.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Monday, July 4, 2022

BROWN, Timothy A., 70, of Goose Creek died Saturday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel. WILLIAMS, James W., 77, of Lodge died Saturday. Arrangements by Brice Herndon's Walterboro Chapel. Georgetown County. JACKSON, Juanita Ann, 67, of Andrews died Sunday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Andrews Chapel. Elsewhere. BARRETT, Helen Charlene Barnes, 79,...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Delta Rho Chapter of Omega Psi Phi donates to Williamsburg Recreation Youth Summit

Delta Rho Chapter of Omega Psi Phi serves Williamsburg County and Lower Florence County. Their service area comprises several young people who are eager for an opportunity. Recreation is an area that the youth excel in and spend a great deal of time learning life skills. The brothers of the Delta Rho Chapter learned of Williamsburg County Recreation hosting a youth summit that aims to educate youth on the fundamentals of leadership, finance, career goals, and the importance of an active lifestyle.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - auction 7-19

IRS NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION Date: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Time: 1:00 PM (Registration 12:30 PM) Location: Williamsburg County Courthouse, 209 County Rd S-45-226, Kingstree SC 29556 (outside at the entry doors) Description of Property being Sold: Agricultural, unimproved real estate located in the Mouzon Township. APN# 45-128-002 (51 acres, more or less) AND APN# 45-128-005, 45-128-006 and 45-128-007 (202.69 acres, more or less) Minimum Bid $233,893.00 Under the authority in IRC Sec. 6331 the property described above has been seized for nonpayment of IRS taxes due from Toni Cooke-Evans. The property will be sold at public auction sale as provided by IRC Sec. 6335 and related regulations. Only the right, title, and interest of Toni Cooke-Evans in and to the property will be offered for sale. If requested, the IRS will furnish information about possible encumbrances, which may be useful in determining the value of the interest being offered for sale. Terms of Payment: Deferred- 20% deposit required upon acceptance of the highest bid, remaining balance due not later than 08/22/2022. All payments must be by cash, a certified, cashier's, or treasurer's check drawn on any bank or trust company incorporated under the laws of the United States or under the laws of any State, Territory, or possession of the United States, or by a United States postal, bank, or express money order. Make check or money order payable to U.S. Treasury Dept. Mail-in bids must be accompanied by full payment of the highest amount of the bid. Terms of Payment: Full payment required on acceptance of the highest bid. For additional information, access our web site at www.irsauctions.gov or contact Sloane Wilkinson, Property Appraisal and Liquidation Specialist at Sloane.wilkinson@irs.gov or 910-508-2754. AD# 2007586.
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

Trident, Summerville medical centers add to teaching missions with residencies

A new teaching mission at Summerville Medical Center and an expanded program at Trident Medical Center are aiming to produce more doctors for South Carolina. On July 1, Summerville began an Obstetrics/Gynecology medical residency program and Trident started a General Surgery residency program. Both are part of Trident Health in the Charleston area.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Moncks Corner entrepreneur gets grant from Black business coalition

Ernest Gass had grown up around basketball his whole life. He’d been a standout player at Lakewood High School, just outside of Sumter, and gone on to play college hoops at Charleston Southern University. Gass had always wanted to start a small business around something he was passionate about...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

SC hires and promotions

Rick Fischetti has joined SouthCon Building Group LLC as a senior project superintendent. He has more than 35 years of commercial construction industry experience. Michelle Purghart has joined Charleston Collegiate School as head of school. She has more than 30 years of experience in the education field. Previously, she was head of school at Danube International School in Vienna, Austria. She has a bachelor's degree from McGill University, a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Education and a doctorate in education from the University of California Los Angeles and the University of California-Irvine.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

The owner of dog in recent attack cited

The owner of the dog that viciously attacked a neighbor in Moncks Corner has been cited by the county. The recent attack ended when a passer-by killed the animal. The attack happened on June 21. Berkeley County deputies were called to a home on Cornerstone Drive in Moncks Corner regarding an animal attack. The incident report states that when deputies arrived they found the 78-year-old victim in her kitchen laying on her back with numerous lacerations to her neck and chin area and puncture wounds on her extremities.
MONCKS CORNER, SC

