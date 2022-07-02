ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg Art Center hopes Tastes and Tunes reverberates for a second year

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Art Center is hosting a fundraising event on Saturday, July 9, under the Edison lights on the 700 block of Market Street in front of the Art Center. In its second year, Tastes and Tunes will be an evening of live music, yard games...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Families turn out for fun at Vienna’s Freedom Festival

VIENNA — The Grand Central Mall parking lot and Spencer’s Landing in Vienna were packed full of people and fun all Saturday. This year, the Friends of Vienna group set to work organizing the Freedom Festival. The family friendly event was organized as an affordable way to bring...
VIENNA, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Mr. Bee

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Mr. Bee Potato Chips in Parkersburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Blues Cowboys in Thursday Artsbridge show

PARKERSBURG – The Blues Cowboys will perform 7-8 p.m. Thursday in the Artsbridge Summer Music in the Park Concert Series. The Blues Cowboys deliver rocking, danceable versions of blues, soul and country classics. Bassist David McPherson and drummer David Leach have played together since the 1970’s. McPherson, whose...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Camp Hervida marks a century of activities

WATERFORD — For the last 100 years, youths have visited Waterford to swim, do crafts and learn skills at Camp Hervida. In celebration of the 100th anniversary, the camp community came together this weekend. Activities included campfires and games for the whole family. Many former campers came out to...
WATERFORD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Government
Parkersburg, WV
Entertainment
WTAP

Local veteran enjoys the Freedom Festival’s return to Vienna

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Veteran, Rick Raab, enjoys the Freedom Festival’s return to Vienna. Unlike other people who enjoyed the festival for reasons such as food, games, entertainment Raab enjoyed it for a different reason. “It does feel good and this is kind of like a coming home from...
VIENNA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ripley’s Independence Day Parade

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK)—The USA’s “Largest Small Town Independence Day Celebration” is back in Ripley this year. The 4th of July parade held in Ripley, West Virginia, is a tradition that dates back to the late 1800s. According to the Ripley Convention & Visitors Bureau events for the town’s annual Independence Day celebration begin Wednesday, June […]
RIPLEY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ripley’s Independence Day celebration not limited to the Fourth

RIPLEY — The celebration of the nation’s independence isn’t a one-day affair in Ripley. “I think it’s because we like to be known as one of the most patriotic cities in America,” Mayor Carolyn Rader said prior to the start of the Sheetz Grand Parade on Monday.
RIPLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Alcoholic Beverages#Fish Taco#Dessert#Pork Tenderloin#Edison
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Partnering to preserve history

Those who frequently travel Murdoch Avenue would have recently noticed a big gap in the landscape. The Vaughan Funeral Home is no more. The building was privately owned, rightfully purchased, and if the new owners desired to raze it, it was certainly their right. The concerning thing is that that same buyer has purchased other properties, adjacent to, and perhaps even infringing on, the Julia-Ann Square Historic District, certainly detracting from one of Parkersburg’s most valuable assets. One can only suspect that more and more property is being purchased for surface parking. If Camden Clark Memorial Hospital Corporation (or WVU Medicine as my bills identify) want to join the other “big-time” conglomerate hospital groups, why don’t they do what most others have done, that being to build multi-level parking garages, rather than continuing to buy properties and raze what is left of historic Parkersburg?
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Ripley to hold annual 4th of July parade

RIPLEY, W.Va. — The town of Ripley is preparing to host its annual 4th of July parade Monday. The event is known as West Virginia’s oldest and largest July 4 parade. It includes live musical entertainment from the stage on the Jackson County Courthouse lawn, a carnival and food concessions.
RIPLEY, WV
WTAP

Marietta holds annual July 4 parade

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many gathered around Marietta to watch the annual parade. The parade involved the Ohio Valley Jeep Club, several fire departments, Marietta Shrine Club and more. Veterans at the parade expressed how important events like these were to raise awareness for the true meaning of the holiday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

CRESTON, W.Va. — The Creston Community Building Summer ATV Poker Run will be held July 30 at 340 Anns Run Road, Creston. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon with a $10 entry fee. No 2-wheelers allowed. Prizes and drawings will be available. For more information call (304) 275-3578 or (304) 275-0003.
CRESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Music
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Loretta Ann Rhyne Gregg

Loretta Ann Rhyne Gregg, 79, of Parkersburg, passed away July 2, 2022, at Stonerise/Eagle Pointe of Parkersburg. She was born on July 15, 1942, in Parkersburg, WV, one of seven children of the late Vernon William and Elizabeth (Sally) Lucille Givens Rhyne. Loretta was a member of the Rockport Church...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mary F. Riggs Southall

Mary F. Riggs Southall, 85, of Parkersburg, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living of Parkersburg. She was born Dec. 29, 1936, in Wood County, a daughter of the late Paul G. Riggs and Virginia M. Little Cochran. Mary was a 1954 graduate of Parkersburg High...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bernard “Bernie” Marshall

Bernard Redmond “Bernie” Marshall, 75, of Parkersburg passed away June 23, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 31, 1947, in Parkersburg, son of the late Gene and Dorothy Ware Marshall. Mr. Marshall proudly worked as a “telephone man”, starting as an installer and advancing...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

A Time for Change: Parkersburg to resume downtown parking enforcement

PARKERSBURG — On-street and metered parking enforcement is returning to downtown Parkersburg later this month. The city suspended enforcement in the spring of 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to assist businesses impacted as many activities shut down. It’s remained in effect since, with Mayor Tom Joyce saying in March 2022 that he was considering resuming enforcement after a new police chief was named.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Michael “Mike” Arnott

Michael “Mike” Arnott, 55, of Parkersburg, passed away from an unexpected illness on Thursday, June 30, 2022. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Paul Jordan

Paul Jordan, 79, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away July 2, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

S. Michael Lemon

S. Michael Lemon, 56, of Parkersburg, passed away after a brief illness Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Roy R. Cremeans

Roy R. Cremeans, of Parkersburg, passed away June 30, 2022. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the Cremeans family with arrangements.
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy