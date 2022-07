RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The United States’ “Largest Small Town Independence Day Celebration” brought full crowds down to Church Street in Ripley Monday. Festivities started with a moment of silence before a performance of the National Anthem where spectators paused to remember the three officers who died in Floyd County, Kentucky as well as the late Woody Williams, World War II’s last surviving Medal of Honor recipient, who served as the parade’s Grand Marshal last year.

RIPLEY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO