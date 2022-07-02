ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Greenleaf Landscapes receives nod for safety record

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA — Greenleaf Landscapes of Marietta has been awarded the highest-level safety award, Best of the Best, from the National Association of Landscape Professionals. The award, part of the association’s annual Safety Recognition Awards Program honors companies with thorough, high-performing safety programs...

WTAP

Marietta holds annual July 4 parade

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many gathered around Marietta to watch the annual parade. The parade involved the Ohio Valley Jeep Club, several fire departments, Marietta Shrine Club and more. Veterans at the parade expressed how important events like these were to raise awareness for the true meaning of the holiday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

A Time for Change: Parkersburg to resume downtown parking enforcement

PARKERSBURG — On-street and metered parking enforcement is returning to downtown Parkersburg later this month. The city suspended enforcement in the spring of 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to assist businesses impacted as many activities shut down. It’s remained in effect since, with Mayor Tom Joyce saying in March 2022 that he was considering resuming enforcement after a new police chief was named.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

CRESTON, W.Va. — The Creston Community Building Summer ATV Poker Run will be held July 30 at 340 Anns Run Road, Creston. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon with a $10 entry fee. No 2-wheelers allowed. Prizes and drawings will be available. For more information call (304) 275-3578 or (304) 275-0003.
CRESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Camp Hervida marks a century of activities

WATERFORD — For the last 100 years, youths have visited Waterford to swim, do crafts and learn skills at Camp Hervida. In celebration of the 100th anniversary, the camp community came together this weekend. Activities included campfires and games for the whole family. Many former campers came out to...
WATERFORD, OH
Your Radio Place

Walton Retirement Home in Barnesville names new executive director

BARNESVILLE, Ohio – The Walton Retirement Home in Barnesville has named its new Executive Director. Heidi Rice Palmer was welcomed recently as the retirement home’s new executive director. The Walton Retirement Home is a non-profit community for assisted and independent living. In 1942, James and Sarah Walton gave...
BARNESVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Partnering to preserve history

Those who frequently travel Murdoch Avenue would have recently noticed a big gap in the landscape. The Vaughan Funeral Home is no more. The building was privately owned, rightfully purchased, and if the new owners desired to raze it, it was certainly their right. The concerning thing is that that same buyer has purchased other properties, adjacent to, and perhaps even infringing on, the Julia-Ann Square Historic District, certainly detracting from one of Parkersburg’s most valuable assets. One can only suspect that more and more property is being purchased for surface parking. If Camden Clark Memorial Hospital Corporation (or WVU Medicine as my bills identify) want to join the other “big-time” conglomerate hospital groups, why don’t they do what most others have done, that being to build multi-level parking garages, rather than continuing to buy properties and raze what is left of historic Parkersburg?
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Former Wood Co. Sheriff Steve Greiner passes away

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Wood County sheriff Steve Greiner has passed away. Current Wood County sheriff Rick Woodyard posted the news on his Facebook account on Sunday. He formerly served as Greiner’s chief deputy. Woodyard noted that Greiner was both a colleague and a friend. He went into...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Wheeling Fireworks: How the firing works

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — We spend the Fourth of July in Wheeling admiring the fireworks that light up the sky – BUT have we ever taken a moment to admire the work that goes into setting them off?. Garrett Pugh, the lead pyrotechnician for the American Fireworks Company,...
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bernard “Bernie” Marshall

Bernard Redmond “Bernie” Marshall, 75, of Parkersburg passed away June 23, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 31, 1947, in Parkersburg, son of the late Gene and Dorothy Ware Marshall. Mr. Marshall proudly worked as a “telephone man”, starting as an installer and advancing...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ripley’s Independence Day celebration not limited to the Fourth

RIPLEY — The celebration of the nation’s independence isn’t a one-day affair in Ripley. “I think it’s because we like to be known as one of the most patriotic cities in America,” Mayor Carolyn Rader said prior to the start of the Sheetz Grand Parade on Monday.
RIPLEY, WV
WTRF

Spending July Fourth Weekend at Oglebay Park

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oglebay has fun activities all summer, but this weekend there are some extra special opportunitIes to participate in this Fourth of July weekend. Cooling off in the pool is always a go-to option for family fun at Oglebay Park, as well as spending the day on the lake.
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Police

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department released the following reports:. * Between June 24-26, officers of the Parkersburg Police Department responded to 382 calls for service. * Michael Holton, 32, of Parkersburg, was arrested June 24 for domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance. * Allen Deem, 49,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Mr. Bee

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Mr. Bee Potato Chips in Parkersburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

FEMA denies emergency funding for West Virginia flood damage

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced on Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) turned down the state’s request for emergency funding after recent flooding. Justice said that FEMA ruled that the damage sustained in May of 2022 in Cabell, Putnam, and Roane counties was not enough to warrant federal funding. The […]
POLITICS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County real estate transfers

PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers were recorded by the Wood County Clerk between June 12-24: ∫ Molly Blaire Brannon to Charlotte J Fought, Lots 77 and 78 Lynnden Road addition, Vienna District. ∫ Charlotte Fought to Molly Brannon, Lot 2 Johnny’s subdivision, Parkersburg City District. ∫...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

