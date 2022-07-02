ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New York state cracking down on unlicensed marijuana vendors

By Natalie Duddridge
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0PQp_0gSmvJJ700

New York state trying to crack down on unlicensed marijuana vendors 03:34

NEW YORK -- New York state legalized recreational marijuana last year but has yet to allow licensed dispensaries to sell it beyond medical use.

As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, that hasn't stopped all kinds of unlicensed vendors from popping up all over the city, and now the state is trying to crack down.

If you've walked through Washington Square Park recently, you've likely noticed more people openly smoking pot, and you've also maybe seen vendors, who have set up tables selling everything from gummies to joints and weed candies.

"I got two joints, $10. Yeah, one for my mom as a souvenir," one woman said.

In March of last year, New York state legalized marijuana for adults 21 and older and lowered the penalties for unlawful sales, making marijuana increasingly easy to get, even though the first licensed dispensaries aren't supposed to open until the end of this year.

Over the years, drugs have plagued Washington Square Park and police have kept a close watch.

In a CBS2 news story from October 1997, 72 people were arrested for doing drugs in the park in a single raid.

But now a gray area in the marijuana laws have allowed a gray market to emerge.

"Cops have been more lenient ... A lot of what people don't see out here, it's not about people just selling weed. It's about the fact that people are out here being creative, entrepreneurs," one man said. "And that's the reason why the cops don't stop. Because they see it's not about violence here."

Sellers say they've always been in the background doing their business in the shadows. Now they feel they can more openly promote it.

Just as Duddridge was talking to some buyers and sellers, park police walked by but didn't stop to inspect. A few vendors still decided to pack up just in case.

"You guys just saw the parks department come by, so is that why you cleaned everything up?" Duddridge asked.

"Of course. Sometimes we got-- they're just doing their job," a vendor said.

It's not just in the park where reefer is rampant. Trucks and vans have popped up around the city -- from Weed World to Stone Love to Uncle Bud.

Duddridge tried to ask one vendor in a van about his business, but he said, "No comment."

According to the recently formed Office of Cannabis Management, it's illegal to:

  • Sell cannabis without a license,
  • Grow it at home,
  • Or smoke in a car or private business.

But it is legal for adults 21 and over to possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis and share it with another adult above 21.

It's that word "share" that has some vendors skirting laws. For example, selling a haircut or art or a membership and then "gifting" a customer weed.

"What we're seeing, though, is some pretty enterprising entrepreneurs," state Sen. Diane Savino said. "This is going to require a lot more enforcement. Otherwise, we'll wind up like other states where it will be the Wild West and it won't work then."

Savino introduced a bill to make it illegal to not only sell but transfer cannabis without a license.

"We're trying to also create an environment where people can feel some level of competence and safety in the product that they're purchasing," she said.

The Office of Cannabis Management has sent 52 cease and desist letters to illegal vendors that say if operations don't stop, those vendors can face hefty fines and may not get approved for a license to join the market when it finally opens.

The state has already issued 50 licenses for hemp growers to grow marijuana and another 50 licenses for dispensaries with more to come. They expect consumers to be able to legally buy at dispensaries by the end of the year.

Comments / 63

Rex Patchett
3d ago

Get used to it with the state tax,local tax, potency tax and prices of 100 a 1/4 ounce and 400 a ounce there's going to be a lot of unlicensed seller the high prices just creates a huge black market

Reply(7)
18
Zackeriah Lee Thurston
3d ago

unlicensed just means without nys paid approval... "oh no we couldn't steal a portion of their business"

Reply
20
William Hoffman
3d ago

NY can no longer do anything without screwing it up. The state ruins everything it touches.

Reply(1)
19
Related
insideradio.com

Hot 97’s Ebro Darden Takes Seat On New York’s Cannabis Advisory Board.

As Congress considers what would technically be a one-year opening to allow cannabis advertising on radio and television, the industry continues to expand in states across the country. In New York, policymakers have brought a well-known radio personality into the mix for making some key decisions. Ebro Darden, Program Director and morning show host of hip-hop “Hot 97” WQHT New York, has been named to the New York Cannabis Advisory Board.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here’s The Most Dangerous and Violent City in New York State

Looking at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, this county has the most violent crimes and property crimes. The stats provided by the state are for the county, but I've also included the major city in it. This is not meant to scare, just to make New Yorkers and visitors aware.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Responds To Supreme Court Ruling With New Gun Laws

New York responded to the recent Supreme Court ruling on the state's concealed carry laws with new gun legislation. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the bills into law. The ten-bill package closes gun law loopholes. The Supreme Court recently struck down New York's concealed carry law on Thursday, June 23, 2022,...
New York Culture

New York Imposes New Ban on Guns in Public Places after Supreme Court's Ruling

The Supreme Court of the United States recently struck down the state-imposed restrictions on carrying guns in a 6-3 vote, with Republican justices in the majority. New York's ban on having concealed firearms outside of the home is no longer applicable, and the same applies to Maryland's and other five states' ban on military-style assault rifles. This law was enacted in 2012 after the mass shooting of 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. The full text of the Supreme Court's ruling can be found here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Monitor

Towns have the power to put justice in cannabis legalization — they must use it

New Jersey made history on Nov. 3, 2020, when more than 67% of voters approved adult-use cannabis legalization via ballot initiative. With that vote, residents passed the baton to legislators to hammer out the details, then to regulators to set statewide rules for implementation, and, finally, to New Jersey’s 565 municipalities to set their own rules, beginning with whether to opt in or out of allowing cannabis establishments.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Legalized Marijuana
WIBX 950

Are ‘Rent To Own’ Homes Legal In New York State?

For some reason, I have been seeing and hearing lots of commercials for Divvy, which is a company that allows people to rent to own a home. It sounds like a sweet deal. They buy the house, then you pay a set amount for rent, which includes extra to build up your downpayment. After a few years, Divvy sells you the house that you've been renting and wanted to buy all along.
HOUSE RENT
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Overrated Place In New York State

The calendar finally says it's summertime, which means it's arguably the best time of the year for New York State, although, autumn is also outstanding for this region, especially late September through most of October. Many visitors who come to New York for the first time are almost surprised by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul signs law banning guns in many public places

NEW YORK -- Guns will be banned in many public places in New York now that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law that she says gives the state more ammunition in the fight against gun violence.State lawmakers claim they were forced to pass the new law after the Supreme Court struck down New York's restrictive gun licensing laws, which opens the door for many concealed carry guns on our streets.READ MORE: New York lawmakers approve gun control legislation in special session after Supreme Court decisionsTimes Square is declared one of the "sensitive places" in New York state's new gun safety law,...
POLITICS
CBS New York

More than a dozen Connecticut state parks reach capacity

NEW YORK -- People are packing state parks across the Tri-State Area to celebrate the Fourth of July.Wildwood, Orient and Hempstead State Park on Long Island closed after filling to capacity, but have since reopened. More than a dozen state parks in Connecticut have been closed after filling up. Click here for the latest updates.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

How Young Can A Kid Legally Be Left Home Alone In New York State?

So, you're trying to have a City Boy summer or a Hot Girl summer, right? But, your babysitter is less than reliable or says 'yesterday's price is not today's.' What is a parent who still wants to live their best life do? Before you go back to the 'latch key kid' days of the 80s, let's take a look at what New York State law says about leaving a child home alone.
KIDS
96.9 WOUR

New York Road Trip: Genesee County in the Spotlight!

Today we again put another of Upstate New York's counties in the road trip spotlight. Genesee County is located in Western New York. It covers about 500 square miles and has a total population of 58,300. The county seat, and largest city, is Batavia which has a population of 16,000 residents.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Tonawanda Woman Arrested By New York State Police For Larceny In Lockport

A Western New York woman was arrested by New York State Police at the Walmart in Lockport for Larceny. NYSP Troopers arrested the woman after receiving a call to the Walmart Supercenter located on South Transit Road. Angela Fitzsimons, who was allegedly trying to exit the store with unpaid merchandise, was stopped by Walmart employees. She was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny. She was taken into custody by Troopers and taken to the State Police precinct in Lockport for processing. She was released with a ticket and will return to court in Lockport at a later date.
LOCKPORT, NY
96.9 WOUR

Are Water Balloon Fights Illegal In New York State?

As the weather starts warming up and you are looking for a fun way to cool down, just be careful of how you decide to cool down. Growing up with two older brothers one of my favorite ways to cool down was to have squirt gun fights and throw water balloons at each other. Getting splashed with ice-cold water was a real treat on those hot, humid, summer days.
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
96K+
Followers
23K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy