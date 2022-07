ZANESVILLE, OH – Brandon Sheppard took the lead after two laps and never trailed from there as the current Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series points leader went on to win the Elite Munitions Freedom 60 on Sunday night at Muskingum County Speedway. The race was the biggest in the track’s history, paying $30,000 to win and was ran before a packed grandstand at the Moran-family promoted facility.

