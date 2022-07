The time is now for former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight king Max Holloway to make his jump to the lightweight division. Holloway, who remains one of the best 145-pound fighters of all-time, lost his third fight to current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski last night (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was one of the most lopsided losses of Holloway’s professional career and a victory for Volkanovski that solidified his status as the best featherweight in the world today.

