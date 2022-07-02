ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

New-look Parkersburg High School at work

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG — The last time the Big Reds of Parkersburg High School reigned supreme on the gridiron in Class AAA was following back-to-back state championships in 2006-07 under Bernie Buttrey. However, since then the Big Reds have tasted just one postseason victory and that came in 2018 during...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Paul Ernest Jordan

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Paul Ernest Jordan, 79, of Parkersburg, WV, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at CCMC. He was born to the late Bart and Audrey (Sheets) Jordan in Huntington, WV and grew up in Mount Gilead, Ohio. If you knew...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Elwood L. “Sonny” Williamson

Elwood L. “Sonny” Williamson, 90, of Parkersburg, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his residence. He was born Dec. 19, 1931, in Pennsboro, WV, a son of the late Dale and Letha Miller Williamson. Sonny was an U.S. Airforce Veteran and retired from E.I. DuPont. He...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Malone, Flanagan are Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars

PARKERSBURG — Two students from the area were among 27 high school graduates who were selected this year as West Virginia’s third group of Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars. The students will receive the state’s newest scholarship of up $10,000 per year, or $40,000 total, for their college education as...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

CRESTON, W.Va. — The Creston Community Building Summer ATV Poker Run will be held July 30 at 340 Anns Run Road, Creston. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon with a $10 entry fee. No 2-wheelers allowed. Prizes and drawings will be available. For more information call (304) 275-3578 or (304) 275-0003.
CRESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Blues Cowboys in Thursday Artsbridge show

PARKERSBURG – The Blues Cowboys will perform 7-8 p.m. Thursday in the Artsbridge Summer Music in the Park Concert Series. The Blues Cowboys deliver rocking, danceable versions of blues, soul and country classics. Bassist David McPherson and drummer David Leach have played together since the 1970’s. McPherson, whose...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Mr. Bee

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Mr. Bee Potato Chips in Parkersburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Hosaflook returns home to lead Jackson County Schools

RIPLEY, W.Va. — There’s a new leader to Jackson County Schools and it’s a familiar face. Will Hosaflook took over as superintendent July 1, taking over for the retiring Blaine Hess. Hosaflook was previously Wood County Schools superintendent but was a student at Jackson County institutions. Before...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Michael “Mike” Arnott

Michael “Mike” Arnott, 55, of Parkersburg, passed away from an unexpected illness on Thursday, June 30, 2022. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Jay Bennett
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mary F. Riggs Southall

Mary F. Riggs Southall, 85, of Parkersburg, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living of Parkersburg. She was born Dec. 29, 1936, in Wood County, a daughter of the late Paul G. Riggs and Virginia M. Little Cochran. Mary was a 1954 graduate of Parkersburg High...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Camp Hervida marks a century of activities

WATERFORD — For the last 100 years, youths have visited Waterford to swim, do crafts and learn skills at Camp Hervida. In celebration of the 100th anniversary, the camp community came together this weekend. Activities included campfires and games for the whole family. Many former campers came out to...
WATERFORD, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Roy R. Cremeans

Roy R. Cremeans, of Parkersburg, passed away June 30, 2022. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the Cremeans family with arrangements.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Loretta Ann Rhyne Gregg

Loretta Ann Rhyne Gregg, 79, of Parkersburg, passed away July 2, 2022, at Stonerise/Eagle Pointe of Parkersburg. She was born on July 15, 1942, in Parkersburg, WV, one of seven children of the late Vernon William and Elizabeth (Sally) Lucille Givens Rhyne. Loretta was a member of the Rockport Church...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

George Fox

Retired Parkersburg Police Chief George Fox passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Services are being arranged with Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory and will be announced at vaughankimes.com and in the Wednesday edition of The Parkersburg News and Sentinel.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

S. Michael Lemon

S. Michael Lemon, 56, of Parkersburg, passed away after a brief illness Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Police

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department released the following reports:. * Between June 24-26, officers of the Parkersburg Police Department responded to 382 calls for service. * Michael Holton, 32, of Parkersburg, was arrested June 24 for domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance. * Allen Deem, 49,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Marietta holds annual July 4 parade

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many gathered around Marietta to watch the annual parade. The parade involved the Ohio Valley Jeep Club, several fire departments, Marietta Shrine Club and more. Veterans at the parade expressed how important events like these were to raise awareness for the true meaning of the holiday.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Richard Dean Britton

Richard Dean Britton, 75, of Barnett Ridge, Belpre passed away at his home on Friday, July 1, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 7, at 11 a.m. at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Gravel Bank Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ripley’s Independence Day celebration not limited to the Fourth

RIPLEY — The celebration of the nation’s independence isn’t a one-day affair in Ripley. “I think it’s because we like to be known as one of the most patriotic cities in America,” Mayor Carolyn Rader said prior to the start of the Sheetz Grand Parade on Monday.
RIPLEY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Partnering to preserve history

Those who frequently travel Murdoch Avenue would have recently noticed a big gap in the landscape. The Vaughan Funeral Home is no more. The building was privately owned, rightfully purchased, and if the new owners desired to raze it, it was certainly their right. The concerning thing is that that same buyer has purchased other properties, adjacent to, and perhaps even infringing on, the Julia-Ann Square Historic District, certainly detracting from one of Parkersburg’s most valuable assets. One can only suspect that more and more property is being purchased for surface parking. If Camden Clark Memorial Hospital Corporation (or WVU Medicine as my bills identify) want to join the other “big-time” conglomerate hospital groups, why don’t they do what most others have done, that being to build multi-level parking garages, rather than continuing to buy properties and raze what is left of historic Parkersburg?
PARKERSBURG, WV

