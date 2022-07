PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Doctor Corrina Boggess served for 28 years in the military. And comes from a long family history of service men and women. “I’ve actually done a little bit of further study with the lineage of my family, and I had commanders during the Revolutionary War, during the Civil War. One of them commanded the Greenbrier militia under George Washington,” says Boggess. “So, my family has a long military history.”

