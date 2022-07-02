'All they did was come out, put two cones up': Dangerous deep hole forms in west side road
cbs4indy.com
3 days ago
'All they did was come out, put two cones up': Dangerous deep hole forms in west side road. ‘All they did was come out, put two cones up’: Dangerous …. North Split flyover bridge now open for drivers...
A child died following an incident following fireworks in southwestern Indiana. Former FBI Agent: Tracking next mass shooter is a …. Hamilton County ushers in Fourth of July celebrations. IMPD: 2 children, 1 man injured after someone opened …. Government lists when consumers get flight refunds. Dry conditions ‘perfect recipe’...
Indiana Trucker Killed After The Truck Flips and Catches FireIndiana State Police. The Indiana State Police responded to the area of Interstate 70 westbound near the thirty-six-mile marker to investigate a single semi-tractor-trailer accident that claimed the life of one individual.
The mother of a man whose son's memorial service and funeral was left in the care of a Southern Indiana funeral home now under investigation believes her worst fears may be coming true. Authorities raided Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center Friday night after a tipster called in about a...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters had to deal with extreme heat, as they battled a house fire in southern Indiana Monday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Clareva Road, which is in a neighborhood off Highway 31 near Silver Creek High School. When firefighters arrived about 3 p.m.,...
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A child died in a fireworks-related incident Sunday night in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said it happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. at 932 N. Canal St. in Mount Vernon. Posey County dispatch received a 911 call about the boy being seriously injured in a...
A single-car, rollover accident in Lee County claimed the life of an Indiana man on the 4th of July. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 2:39 PM, a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by 58-year-old Giang Nguyen of Anderson, Indiana was traveling northbound on Highway 27. The accident report states...
— One person is dead following a motorcycle accident that happened on the 7000 block of West County Road 650 North in the St. Paul area early Saturday morning. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary investigation indicates that 55-year-old Dereke Dru Mink of Greensburg was southbound when his motorcycle went off the road and collided with a parked vehicle just after 2:30 am.
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We have a lot to talk about this morning. Heat, storms, more storms, there’s a lot going on weather-wise this week. As you head out the door, it is hot and humid to start. That continues into this afternoon. Heat Advisory for all of...
Police have launched an investigation into a southern Indiana funeral home after over 30 bodies, some of which were decomposing, were discovered inside. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/report-over-30-bodies-some-decomposed-found-in-southern-indiana-funeral-home/
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Better not "drink and boat" in Indiana this weekend or you could get in big trouble. The state and the United States Coast Guard are targeting boating under the influence. Operation Dry Water runs through Monday. There will be an increase in patrols on the water and at recreational boating checkpoints, and it's not just boat operators who need to stay sober. Passengers need to stay alert as well. Experts remind that everyone on the boat needs to wear a life jacket in and around the water. Alcohol is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the leading authorities on burgers has released a list of the 50 best burgers in the country, and one selection is making the Hoosier State proud. Thrillist is known for reviewing and tracking the best restaurants in everything from pizza to barbecue to...
The Indiana definition of wrongful death is a fatality resulting from someone’s intentional misdeeds, recklessness, and neglect. Among the most common types of wrongful death in Indiana are car accidents, slip and fall accidents, defective products, work accidents, medical malpractice, etc. When a victim dies, their family must bring a case on their behalf, and the survivors will be the ones to receive the compensation.
Additional restrictions start this week as part of the I-65 project. Starting Tuesday, 53rd Avenue will be closed under I-65 through mid-November. Starting Friday, July 8, the ramp from southbound I-65 to 61st Avenue will be closed for about four days. The ramps from southbound I-65 to Ridge Road and from Ridge Road to northbound I-65 remain closed through early September.
Thunderstorms rumbled through the NE Indiana & NW Ohio area early this morning. The National Weather Service is predicting more severe weather this afternoon and evening. This is in addition to the Heat Advisory for today due to Heat Indices expected to reach above 100 degrees this afternoon. Locally, in Antwerp from a local weather spotter, over 2.5 inches of rain this morning was reported.
MADISON, Ind. — A spectacular end-over-end flip of the Lynx Healthcare hydroplane brought a sudden end to this year’s Madison Regatta on the Ohio River. Jimmy Shane in Miss HomeStreet was declared the winner of the H1 Unlimited Racing Series event. The driver of the Lynx Healthcare, Corey...
SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Indiana DNR has confirmed a boat sunk in Lake Sullivan on Saturday night. According to preliminary information, people on the boat had pulled off to watch fireworks when they noticed the boat began to take on a large amount of water. Nearby boats went to...
National Fried Chicken Day is July 6th so what better way to celebrate than by making a trip to one of these restaurants you voted as the best in southern Indiana and western Kentucky at making perfectly-seasoned, golden-fried chicken that's so good it will want to make you slap your mama.
Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
5/5 - (2 votes) This month, we are pleased to feature on our cover, two members of the creative team behind the four new roundabout (RAB) sculptures, “Classic Cars of Indiana,” that will be installed throughout the 96th Street Corridor—Arlon Bayliss and Robert “Bob” Buchanan. Bob Buchanan and his brother, Mark, own bo-mar Industries who along with Bayliss’ renowned artistic design, created a few other extraordinary RAB sculptures in Carmel including the “Homage to Hoagy” in front of the Palladium that we featured in Carmel Monthly in the Feb. 2020 issue.
LOWELL, IN - Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter has announced the recipient of the 2021 Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year. This honor is bestowed upon a deserving Trooper that exemplifies the department’s lofty standards and expectations as related to the overall mission. Leadership, productivity, service to the community both on and off duty, and assigned responsibilities are just a few areas taken into consideration when nominated.
Comments / 0