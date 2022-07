Gwendolyn G. Jones, 75, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life on June 30, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV. Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery, Harrisville, WV. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9 a.m. until the hour of service on Wednesday.

HARRISVILLE, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO