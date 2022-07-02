First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/2 Saturday morning forecast

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/2 Saturday morning update 03:36

Good morning! It looks like 2/3 of the holiday weekend days will be great! Just have to make it through today. It's by no means a washout, but expect rounds of showers and storms passing through, especially into the afternoon.

First, we're waking up this morning to a warm and very humid start. A few showers and embedded t'storms are out there early, mainly to the north and east. That'll really be the trend today... clouds with some sun at times, along with that passing risk. We have a yellow alert up for your Saturday for this reason. After a midday lull, scattered storms likely fire up again this afternoon ahead of a cold front. Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are the main threats with these.

If you're headed to the beach, just be prepared to take cover if needed when storms move through. There's a high risk of rip currents for the south shore and a moderate risk for the NJ beaches.

Showers and storms will continue moving through during the evening hours, possibly causing some issues for any Saturday night firework shows. The good news is, activity gradually winds down overnight and things shape up nicely for Sunday. Expect early clouds giving way to more sunshine. The nice weather rolls right into the fourth itself. Temps both days will be in the 80s and the humidity will be much lower by Sunday afternoon. Any fireworks Sunday and Monday nights are good to go!

Have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend! Just keep an eye to the sky today.