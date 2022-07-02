ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Man Spends $40,000 To Ask Nintendo One Question

By Ben Blanchet
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Nzeu_0gSmtltl00

One Japanese man had a question for Nintendo but instead of going to customer support, he went to the company’s president.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, dropped over $40,000 for stock in the video game giant, Insider reported .

The amount of stock was enough for one share in his name and an opportunity to attend an annual shareholder meeting with the company.

Nintendo held the meeting on Wednesday and the man believed it was his chance to ask about the future of “fan-favorite game franchises” like “F-Zero,” according to Insider.

“F-Zero,” a racing game franchise featuring the character Captain Falcon, was introduced in 1990 and hasn’t had a new installment in the franchise since 2004.

In the years since 2004, Captain Falcon has continued to be featured in the popular fighting game franchise “Super Smash Bros.”

The shareholder meeting attendees weren’t guaranteed a question to Nintendo but the man got an opportunity to ask company Shuntaro Furukawa about his favorite games like “F-Zero.”

“It is realistically difficult to develop new titles and remakes, including sequels, for every Nintendo game that people request, but we are very grateful and appreciate the expectations our fans have for our games,” Furukawa said, according to a translation from gaming news outlet VGC .

Shinya Takahashi, Nintendo Senior Managing Executive Officer, also said the company is “always” looking at how it can remake and create new games for players, VGC reported .

“We cannot tell you if there are any plans for future remakes of any specific game, but, during development, we are always thinking about various possibilities that players can enjoy,” Takahashi said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 34

NAMAST3
3d ago

Well, if you have the money.. spend it?!?! Not exactly, when this appears to be some of the most wasted time, and money, I've heard in the longest time; and, there's been quite a bit to read/hear!!

Reply(4)
22
Will Cowden
2d ago

Then he probably sold the stock for a $3 loss, costing him about the price of a McDouble to attend this meeting and speak directly to the company's president

Reply(1)
11
Fatal Shock S6T6NS_N6TION
2d ago

40,000 Japanese Yen is equivalent to $285.82 considering the USD cost for a Nintendo share is $53.21 as of right now. that would be 7125.32 yen. very very misleading and inaccurate.

Reply
2
Related
Gamespot

Every Free Game Available For PC, PlayStation, Xbox, And Switch Right Now

While gaming can get quite pricey, these days there's almost always something great that you can add to your library without spending a dime. Entirely free games pop up every single week thanks to the Epic Games Store, and with the help of bargain friendly subscription services, there are literally hundreds of games out there that come as perks with services on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. We've rounded up all of the free games (or free with subscriptions) that you can play now. We'll continue to keep this list updated weekly.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shuntaro Furukawa
PC Gamer

This Zelda 'speedrun' is legit one of the greatest things I've ever seen

It may be an N64 game in origin, but Ocarina of Time is one of those that now just belongs to everyone: and it has since the earliest days of the speedrunning community been one of the core speedrunning titles. There's a bunch of reasons for this, beyond it being a very popular and much-loved game, and one big element is the number of glitches that can be triggered in-game, whether just through player input or with machine inputs (what's known as tool-assisted speedrunning, or TAS). It's a game that can be made to do a lot of funky stuff.
VIDEO GAMES
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Japanese#Furukawa#Vgc
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Critics hate it, audiences don’t like it, yet somehow this movie is #1 on Netflix

The daily Top 10 lists of content that Netflix maintains inside its family of web and mobile apps offer a fun way to keep tabs on what’s popular and trending on the service at any given moment. But the ranking of titles you often find therein is a curious thing to behold. Take, for example, the newly released Interceptor, the top-ranked Netflix original movie in the US as of the time of this writing.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nintendo
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
HuffPost

HuffPost

92K+
Followers
5K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy