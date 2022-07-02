ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohnert Park, CA

Elderly man struck, killed crossing Rohnert Park Expressway Friday

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

ROHNERT PARK -- An 82-year-old Rohnert Park man was struck and killed Friday by a passing vehicle while attempting to cross busy Rohnert Park Expressway.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Lt. Kelly Koffler said the dispatch center received several 911 calls reporting a pedestrian being struck by a car at about noon on the expressway just east of San Simeon Drive. Police and fire personnel arrived on scene and located the deceased victim lying in the roadway.

Koffler said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was walking southbound on Rohnert Park Expressway through the center median and into the path of an oncoming Ford sedan. The vehicle was traveling eastbound in the far left lane of the expressway.

Rohnert Park Expressway at San Simeon. Google Street View

Several people witnessed the collision, all of whom reported the pedestrian was not in an area supported by a crosswalk or any traffic control signals.

The Ford sedan's driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Koffler said drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the collision.

Because of the severity of the collision, the city's Department of Public Safety Major Accident Investigation Team was sent to the scene to conduct the investigation.

Due to the investigation, eastbound Rohnert Park Expressway between San Simeon Drive and Snyder Lane was closed for three hours.

The identities of the driver and the deceased man are not being released at this time because it is an active investigation.

