The Time Traveler's Wife canceled by HBO after just one season in the wake of scathing reviews

The Time Traveler's wife has been canceled by HBO after just one season, Deadline reported on Friday

The show, executive produced by Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat, starred Rose Leslie, Theo James, Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez.

It ran for six episodes and centers around a man (James) with a genetic disorder that causes him to travel through time for short periods and focused on his relationship to a woman (Leslie).

The Time Traveler's Wife is based on the 2003 novel written by Audrey Niffennegger.

It premiered on May 15 and concluded its first season on June 19.

'Though HBO will not be moving forward with a second season of The Time Traveler's Wife, it was our privilege to partner with master storytellers Steven Moffat and David Nutter,' a spokesperson told the publication.

'We are so grateful for their passion, hard work and care for adapting this beloved book. We also thank Theo and Rose, and the rest of our brilliant cast for their heartfelt performances, which completely captivated audiences.'

The Time Traveler's Wife received poor reviews from critics. It currently earns a 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb, but has just a 38 percent rotten score from critics surveyed by Rotten Tomatoes.

However, audiences appeared to have more favorable feelings toward the series, as it held an 84 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Time Traveler's Wife has a fraught adaptation history. It was made into a film back in 2009 starring Hulk actor Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams.

The film holds a 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb and an identical 38 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It grossed over $101 million at the worldwide box office against a budget of just $39 million.