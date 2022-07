Finals week at Wimbledon 2022 starts with a bang, as the walking hurricane Nick Kyrgios sets his sights on Brandon Nakashima, before No.4 seed Paula Badosa takes on former champion Simona Halep, and Rafael Nadal goes toe to toe with one of this season's breakout stars, Botic van de Zandschulp. Harmony Tan, who's gone from strength to strength after beating Serena, has a showdown with No.20 seed Amanda Anisimova, who beat Coco Gauff, while dark horse Ajla Tomljanovic faces Alize Cornet, who just knocked out world No.1 Iga Swiatek! Read on to find out how to watch a 2022 Wimbledon live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

