Beavercreek Township, OH

UPDATE: 1 pedestrian dead after being hit on US-35 in Beavercreek Twp.

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Stock photo police lights (Chalabala/iStock )

XENIA — One person is dead after being hit by a car on U.S. Route 35 West in Beavercreek Township Friday.

Crews were called to a person hit on US-35 West before Treibein Road around 9:45 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Ronald Carver, 74, of Kettering, was driving a 2018 Kia Sedona down the right lane of U.S. 35 when he hit a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway.

The westbound side of the highway was shut down from 9:46 p.m. until 12:29 a.m.

We will update this story as we hear the next-of-kin has been notified and learn the victim’s name.

