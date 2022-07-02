ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Women’s Rights BG Group rallies against abortion ban

By Ana Medina
WBKO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Although abortions are now temporarily legal in Kentucky, many believe the fight has only begun. Attorney General Daniel Cameron filing a motion to appeal the block on the abortion ban law. One group in Bowling Green decided to organize a march to make sure...

Comments

Chris Ballard
3d ago

Here's my question. I understand that a woman ( my body,my choice,my right). I agree 💯. Now if I get a woman pregnant. I want her to get abortion. She wants to keep the child. remember (my body, my choice, my right). Then I should not have to pay child support. Have any legal responsibility for the child. Because she wanted to keep the child. I did not. let throw that wrench into the abortion machine.

Reply
2
 

