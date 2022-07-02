ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Man found dead following shooting on First Ave in Suffolk

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man died following a shooting in Suffolk Friday evening.

According to Suffolk Police, the call for the shooting came in around 10:50 p.m. Friday regarding a person who had been shot in the 600 block of First Avenue.

When they got to the scene, officers found a 29-year-old man who had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries.

No further information has been released.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

