Murray State officially joins the MVC

PADUCAH, KY -- For Cathryn Brown, golf isn't always relaxing. But when she is at 'The Cullan,' a course named for her late brother Cullan Brown, it's just that. "When I am out here practicing, it's just a sense of calmness and if you hit a bad shot, you just hit a bad shot," said Cathryn.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Fair is here again, but two weeks later than usual. The fair was originally scheduled for the last week of June, but was postponed due to the heat. Now, with the area under another Weather Authority Alert for excessive heat, the fair...
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Fair is back in town at Carson Park and doors open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The first 400 people through the gate will get a free cone of ice, which sounds like the perfect treat to keep you cool on what's expected to be a hot evening!
MURRAY, KY - The fireworks display for Murray, KY on July 4 at 9:00 pm, is now postponed due to dry conditions. The Murray Fire Department and the City of Murray made this determination for the safety of our park, surrounding businesses and residential areas close to the Bee Creek Soccer Complex.
MURRAY, KY — Dry conditions have the city of Murray, Kentucky, postponing its Fourth of July fireworks show. But, that's not stopping people from getting out to celebrate the holiday. The dry conditions didn't keep the city from having its annual Fourth of July parade. People of all ages...
Locals band together to conserve water amid water crisis. Every gallon counts in Marion, Kentucky. For local businesses, water conservation is difficult, especially when it's the crux of their industry.
MARION, KY — Mother Nature brought Marion, Kentucky, less than an inch of rain this past weekend, which wasn't nearly what city leaders were hoping for. They say the city has about five days of water left, and a boil water order could come at any time. Monday, Local...
Families in Marion, Kentucky, install water tanks to make do during water crisis. Weekend rain brought Marion, Kentucky, less than an inch of rain, which wasn't nearly what city leaders were hoping for. They say the city has about five days of water left, and a boil water order could come at any time.
PADUCAH — "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness." Those iconic words from the Declaration of Independence were read aloud Monday...
Metropolis, IL — A Mayfield man has died after a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon. According to a release from the Illinois State Police, 66-year-old Charles Turner was traveling north on US Route 45 in Massac County when he drove off of the roadway into a ditch for unknown reasons, ramped the embankment of Mary's Lane, and was ejected from the motorcycle.
PADUCAH, KY — It's Independence Day, and WPSD is kicking off a brand new segment called Mug Monday!. Each Monday, Mike and Jennifer will be drinking their morning coffee out of mugs that showcase local organizations and non-profits. In honor of Independence day, our very first Mug Monday will...
PADUCAH — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man early Monday morning in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to a disturbance during which shots were fired around 12:30 a.m. at a business in the 900 block of Boyd Street. Officers arrived to find a crowd of people dispersing from the area, the police department says. While at the scene, officers were told that the shooting happened at North 11th and Northview streets.
PADUCAH — The city of Paducah held its Fourth of July celebration Monday afternoon and evening. Food trucks lined the streets as the lower section of Broadway Street was blocked off. The grills were running, the decorations went up and people flooded the streets as Paducah celebrated Independence Day....
MARION, KY-- Every gallon counts in Marion, Kentucky. For local businesses, water conservation is difficult, especially when it's the crux of their industry. "Really, it's water. It's not anything that we shouldn't be able to access in America, much less in a small town like this," says Casey Winstead, owner of Shear Illusions in Marion.
PADUCAH — A man was arrested over the weekend after police say he pulled out a handgun in the lobby of a downtown hotel, forcing people to have to evacuate the lobby. The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to the hotel at 9:18 p.m. Saturday after a man holding a gun entered the hotel and "acting aggressively." Hotel employees evacuated the lobby. The man went outside, police say, and employees locked the lobby doors to prevent him from reentering.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A woman was hospitalized in Graves County on Monday afternoon after the county sheriff's office says she suffered a medical emergency while driving, causing her car to crash on Interstate 69. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says it received a call around 3:45 p.m. Monday...
Comments / 0