Murray State officially joins the MVC

PADUCAH — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man early Monday morning in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to a disturbance during which shots were fired around 12:30 a.m. at a business in the 900 block of Boyd Street. Officers arrived to find a crowd of people dispersing from the area, the police department says. While at the scene, officers were told that the shooting happened at North 11th and Northview streets.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO