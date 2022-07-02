Cayucos Vets Hall to receive state funds for restoration

As part of the state budget, California leaders approved more than $60 million that will go to Central Coast organizations.

Of that money, $1 million will go toward the renovation of the Cayucos Veterans Hall.

The building has been closed since 2015 due to issues with the structure and foundation.

It's estimated the full restoration will cost $9.5 million, some of which has already been secured .

"Which left about a $5 million shortfall, so Supervisor Gibson and county staff are looking for money to bridge that gap. The money that came through, thanks to Senator Laird, is a million dollars, which would go towards bridging that $5 million gap," explained Greg Bettencourt, Cayucos Vets Hall Committee Chair.

Funding will also be going to make Creston Road in Paso Robles safer for pedestrians and cyclists, and to the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County to preserve Camatta Ranch.