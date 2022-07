LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Otterbots cruised to a 6-1 win over the Burlington Sock Puppets Saturday night at Dan Daniel Park. Pitcher Eli Thurmond (State College of Florida) dominated on the bound for Danville (15-13), throwing 8 strong innings, allowing just one run and one walk, while striking out 8 batters. Despite just 5 hits on the night, the Otterbots played small ball well, and took advantage of Burlington (21-7) errors. Danville scored three runs in the first on just one hit, then put the game out of reach on Ryan Carr's 2 RBI single in the 7th.

