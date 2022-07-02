ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

'No comment'

By John Cole
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 3 days ago
As a congressional committee continues hearings on the events of Jan. 6, 2021, many Republican lawmakers from Virginia have been silent on the committee's findings or continue to argue the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. (Editorial cartoon by John Cole)

From the Cardinal News : “As the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection continued its series of public hearings with the bombshell testimony of another witness Tuesday, many of the Republican lawmakers from Virginia who previously supported former President Donald Trump’s push to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election either try to avoid discussing the panel’s findings or remain unimpressed and convinced that the election had been stolen.”

The post ‘No comment’ appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

