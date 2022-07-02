ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Myke Wright

Cover picture for the articleMyke Wright may be a name you know. It might not be a name you know. It doesn’t matter, though, because he’s famous. He’s a comedian and musician, and he is a man who does many things, but his name is all over the internet right now because he is the...

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Graham Elliot

Graham Elliot is a very creative person, and cooking is his favorite way to express that side of himself. Not only is cooking something Graham likes to do, but it’s also something he’s very good at. Graham has become one of the most well-known celebrity chefs in the business and he has appeared on several cooking shows including Top Chef, Iron Chef, and Master Chef USA. Whether he’s competing or judging, Graham always brings fun and positive energy to everything he is a part of. Most recently, he has been working as a judge on The Great American Recipe. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Graham Elliot.
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jordan Vandergriff

Jordan Vandergriff has been able to experience lots of cool things in his life, but now he’s wishing that he had someone to share those things with. Unfortunately, though, he hasn’t had much luck finding the woman of his dreams. As a result, he decided that he wants to take a different approach. Jordan is a cast member on season 19 of The Bachelorette which is set to premiere on July 11. Since this season will feature two bachelorettes, Jordan’s chances of dinging love are a little higher than usual. At the same time, though, he’s going to have to do his best to stand out among the other guys. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jordan Vandergriff.
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Snowflake Mountain

It’s amazing that networks can come up with new shows so often. What is left to discuss, after all? Netflix, however, has a thought; let’s take a bunch of adults who still behave like kids because they think the world revolves around them and they’ve not yet learned how to grow up and let’s make them miserable in the real world. It’s called Snowflake Mountain, and it might be just what you were looking for – unless you, too, are a liberal snowflake who cannot handle it. Are you?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ashley Cordray

With the perfect combination of creativity and business sense, it’s no surprise that she has found so much success in the real estate and home renovation worlds. Ashley and her husband, Michael, are the founders of a company called Save 1900 and their work has gotten them lots of attention in the Lone Star State as well as other parts of the country. In fact, all of the success they’ve achieved has even gotten them opportunities in the entertainment industry. The two are the stars of their own reality show called Saving Galveston which follows them as they focus on renovating homes in the Galveston area. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ashley Cordray.
An Expert Weighs in on Muay Thai in Movies

There is a reason why some folks look at Muay Thai as one of the more dangerous forms of fighting, and the Muay Thai champion in this video confirms it while pointing out the inaccuracies in various movies. She does go light on the movies to be fair, but she does manage to pull out the stops when needed as she describes how various kicks and punches are meant to be executed, and how they’re not supposed to be blocked. For instance, in the Fast and Furious movie, she watched, seeing someone blocking a kick with their hand wouldn’t turn out all that well. But her estimation of the movies is interesting since it brings to mind the realism of this fighting style, and even the culture of Muay Thai, which is something that a lot of people might not have known. The headband they wear, the mongkhon, is something that a lot of people have seen but might have known next to nothing about. The heavy-hitting sport is the type that isn’t meant for those that are faint of heart and don’t like to be hit.
Meet The Cast Of “Love And Death”

A new miniseries from the creative mind of David E. Kelley is set to premiere on HBO this year. Titled Love and Death, the show is written by Kelley, who is best known for his work on shows like Doogie Howser, M.D., Picket Fences, Chicago Hope, The Practice, Ally McBeal, Boston Public, Boston Legal, Harry’s Law, Goliath, Big Little Lies, Mr. Mercedes, Big Sky, and Nine Perfect Strangers. The show is directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, who previously worked on the hit drama series Homeland. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to MovieWeb: “The miniseries will be set in the early 1980s and follows the beautiful and serene life of a couple who are local church attendees in Wylie, Texas. However, life turns completely upside down for them when Candy Montgomery murders her friend Betty Gore by striking her with a wood-splitting ax.” The show is set to feature an impressive list of cast members, including one who had just received an Academy Award nomination. If you want to learn more about the who’s-who of this much-anticipated series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Love and Death.
Best of 2021: Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’

When it hit theaters last December, Steven Spielberg’s hotly anticipated remake of West Side Story, like In the Heights before it, came and went with a wet thud. Maybe it was the ongoing pandemic, which we were finally, stutteringly coming out of. Maybe it was that audiences had gotten used to seeing the latest movies from the comfort of their homes over the preceding year (in some cases, day-and-date with the films’ theatrical releases), which didn’t leave much incentive for slowly emerging audiences to take a chance on the film in theaters. Or maybe a remake of a sixty-year-old musical – even one made from our greatest living director, authentically cast by an exciting new roster of emerging talent – was just too out of step with the current zeitgeist to make its money back at the box office. Despite rave reviews from critics (and those few who audience members who actually stepped out to watch it themselves), it made back a mere fraction of its budget and slunk out of theaters without much of a fuss.
Is The Show “Bargain Block” Fake?

It goes without saying that HGTV has the game on lock when it comes to shows involving renovations and/or real estate. However, the reality is that even though people really love HGTV, it doesn’t change the fact that many are skeptical about the authenticity of some of the network’s shows. This is because it has been proven that several HGTV shows aren’t exactly what they seem. Recently, people have started to wonder if Bargain Block should be added to that list. Since premiering in January of 2021, the show has become quite popular and people have fallen in love with the cast and what they do. Is Bargain Block fake? Let’s talk about it.
Movie Review: A Beautiful Mind

It’s tough to talk about those with mental issues these days since a lot of folks tend to see this as taboo, and even bringing it up is bound to earn a person a heavy scowl. Even if the story being told has enough truth in it to make the tale contemplative, there are going to be plenty of naysayers that don’t want to talk about it and don’t want to see this condition glamorized in any way. Of course, with A Beautiful Mind, it’s more centered around the idea that Nash was less complex than the actual person that Russell Crowe portrayed. When it comes to biopics though, one can’t help but think that there are going to be a lot of moments when one has to fudge a bit of history to make things a little more exciting. The truth is that this movie wasn’t exactly the type to keep anyone on pins and needles, but it was filmed in a way that made a lot of people believe that Nash’s story was a little more intense than it might have been, while his character was a little easier to figure out.
Meet The Cast Of “Three Pines”

A British-Canadian mystery streaming service is set to appear on Amazon Prime Video this year. Titled Three Pines, the show is based on Still Life by Louise Penny. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to Looper: “Three Pines” is an adaptation of the mystery book series written by Louise Penny, so the premise is fairly straightforward: There will be multiple murders on the Amazon Original series, and Inspector Gamache (Molina) will attempt to solve them. The logline, according to the Amazon release, reads: “Gamache of the Sûreté du Québec is a man who sees things that others do not: the light between the cracks, the mythic in the mundane, and the evil in the seemingly ordinary. As he investigates a spate of murders in Three Pines, a seemingly idyllic village, he discovers long-buried secrets and faces a few of his own ghosts.” Three Pines promises an intriguing cast, featuring some of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. If you want to learn more about the cast members of the series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Three Pines.
Meet The Cast Of “Wool”

Apple TV+ is adding another one to their already strong lineup of sci-fi TV shows. Titled Wool, the show is an American science fiction streaming television series created and written by Graham Yost, who had previously worked on Speed, Broken Arrow, Hard Rain, and Justified. The show will be directed by Morten Tyldium, who had helmed iconic projects like Headhunters and The Imitation Game. Wool is based on the first book in the Silo series by Hugh Howey. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to Deadline: “Wool is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.” The show promises an impressive list of cast members, some of whom had appeared in major blockbusters before. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Wool.
Meet The Cast Of “Tulsa King”

Everyone’s excited for the arrival of Tulsa King, a crime drama that’s set to premiere on the streaming service Paramount+. The show is created by actor and writer Taylor Sheridan, who appeared in Sons of Anarchy and Veronica Mars and wrote the screenplay for Sicario. The show will be run by Terence Winter, best known as the executive producer of the hit TV series Boardwalk Empire. Here’s an official description of the show’s plot, via the Paramount+ website: “Tulsa King follows mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), who is released from prison and sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma by his boss, where he’ll have to try and build up a new crew to establish a new and powerful criminal empire.” The show promises an impressive list of cast members, one of whom is an action icon who’s gracing the humble screens of TV. If you want to learn more about the cast members of the show, read ahead. Here are the actors set to appear in the upcoming Paramount+ crime drama TV series Tulsa King.
Movie Review: Foxcatcher

Out of the many movies that come to life thanks to the real-life events that inspired them, Foxcatcher is one of those that’s bound to make a person uncomfortable since the roles of the protagonists and antagonists are set, but they’re not quite as simple as they appear most times. Based on the real-life account of John. E. du Pont and the Schultz brothers, Mark and Dave, this story details how du Pont brought the brothers to his estate to train them in wrestling after he took an interest in the sport of amateur wrestling. Steve Carell plays a very convincing role as du Pont, while Channing Tatum and Mark Ruffalo took on the roles of the brothers. After watching one documentary or another, or reading up on the true story, it’s not too hard to determine that the movie does manage to deviate more than a little bit while taking on the feel and overall weirdness of this tale. The account of Team Foxcatcher is true enough since it did happen, and John du Pont was a real person, and many things in the movie did happen, but perhaps not quite the same as they’re seen to happen in real life.
Meet The Cast Of “Shantaram”

A drama-thriller set to premiere on Apple TV+ promises a list of A-list actors. The title of the show is Shantaram, and it is based on a novel of the same name by writer and former convict Gregory David Roberts. Here is a description of the plot of the series, according to Deadline: “Shot across two continents, Shantaram tells the story of Lin (Hunnam), a man on the run from an Australian prison looking to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of India.” Veteran TV actors are expected to star in this promising TV series. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this show, read ahead. Here are the actors appearing in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Shantaram.
Ridiculous Matchups: Tony Jaa vs. Jackie Chan

A lot of us have probably done this, sitting around in a group or just with a friend or two wondering who could beat up who, which action stars would wipe the floor with each other, and so on. It’s pretty normal, we want to know who would win in a straight-up fight and who’s the toughest of them all. Some folks would laugh since those that have been featured as tough guys in the movies are often big teddy bears when they’re away from the screen. But things have changed over the years, and now a lot of those that take on action roles are trained in the styles they’re utilizing, or have at least had several years of training in one discipline or another. Tony Jaa and Jackie Chan are two of the biggest names in Hollywood when it comes to martial arts, as both men have their distinctive styles and have been lighting up the screen in a big way over the last several years. While Chan has a great deal more experience than Jaa has in terms of being on screen, many think Jaa is far tougher than Chan was in his prime.
Barbarian Looks Terrifying, and We Love It

For some reason, there’s always this insane need to turn suburbia into a massive danger zone that filmmakers keep coming back to…and it’s great. Barbarian looks like a regular movie to start with, perhaps a story about how two people were booked for the same cabin and somehow decided to share their time rather than fight about it. But the trailer eventually turns into a nightmarish scene that shows the female protagonist descending a long, dark flight of stairs as the voice of the man she’d just met drifts up, screaming for help. Upon reaching the bottom it becomes evident that this place is some kind of torture chamber/prison where there might be a few less than savory experiments going on. From the trailer, this movie already looks like it might get intense, but from experience, it also feels that it could be something that looks great and turns out to be kind of ‘meh’. That’s a horrible way to look at things, but the truth is that it’s hard to trust horror movies sometimes since they tend to show us a great trailer and then fall down somewhere near the middle of the movie.
