ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Tri-State agencies battle mental health crises with crisis intervention teams

By Jake Ryle
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tnOic_0gSmkzlE00

Local law enforcement agencies are always looking for new tools to add to their toolbelt for fighting crime. But mental health advocates say mental health crises require a different type of tool: compassion and de-escalation.

Amanda Shaw is a program director for Mental Health America of Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. She said the crisis intervention team, or CIT, is a community response to help those who are struggling with local illness.

"Our law enforcement partners in Hamilton County are very well equipped to recognize when someone is in need of emergency crisis mental health help," she said. "And are able to decrease their use of force in order to respond to the person in the best way possible."

CIT training is 40 hours over the course of one week. Shaw said the week is separated into 25 presenters with different areas of expertise. Some of those areas include mental health basics, community resources, trauma, domestic violence, substance use and dementia.

The need for CIT training is growing. A 2021 American Psychological Association study found 20% of police calls are for mental health crises. Shaw said the number could be much higher.

"But when I speak to police officers and ask them how they feel about it, they say 75-80% are calls for people in crises in general," Shaw said.

CIT is now in every Ohio county and is a requirement for some agencies, including the Cincinnati Police Department.

“To graduate from the academy you have to come through this 40-hour training. They even have their 911 dispatchers come through the training. Everyone is getting consistent information and training on how to help people in crisis," Shaw said.

The training was caught in real-time as a WCPO 9 News photojournalist captured CPD’s handling of a man dealing with a mental health episode.

It happened Friday morning in Northside near Spring Grove Avenue. Police could be heard shouting orders for the man to get off the street, and to get on the ground. The man refused. Police then fired several styrofoam rounds. Officers said they fired because the man had a gun.

He was later taken into custody. Police say the man will receive a psychological evaluation and has been charged with inducing panic, not following commands, and walking in the middle of the street.

Shaw said the goal of the training is for police to learn how to de-escalate a tense situation, and to get someone the help they need.

"Definitely seen a culture change where police are more receptive and open to responding to people in a way that is compassionate, kind, trauma-informed," she said. "Diverting people from the criminal justice system, where they weren’t committing a crime. They were just needing some mental health treatment."

Melissa Abell, a corporal with the Springdale Police Department, was awarded on Wednesday the Hamilton County CIT 'Officer of the Year.'

She said the training is an invaluable tool for law enforcement.

"I feel like every department and officer should have a crisis intervention training, be certified in crisis intervention," said Abell. "It’s essential to what we’re doing nowadays. A large percentage of our calls are mental health-related. We need to do a better job of talking with people within our community. Handling our calls that could be very dangerous. Able to use de-escalation skills and tools to talk them down."

READ MORE
SWAT situation in Northside ends with man in custody
Police shut down Main Street in OTR for woman barricaded in apartment

Comments / 1

Related
WHIO Dayton

WPAFB is at Health Protection level BRAVO due to rising Covid cases

FAIRBORN — UPDATE @ 3:12 p.m. Wright Patterson Air Force Base said on its Facebook Page that more information will be posted Tuesday as information is available. Wright Patterson Air Force Base announced on its website Sunday afternoon and social media that it has transition to Health Protection level BRAVO due to the steadily rising number COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at the base.
FAIRBORN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
wvxu.org

Sewage-contaminated water is seeping into an African American cemetery. Who is responsible remains a mystery

A headstone in United American Cemetery, just outside the cordoned-off area where testing showed the highest levels of fecal coliform in surface water. One of Ohio’s oldest African American cemeteries is carefully maintained by Cincinnati’s Union Baptist Church. But United American Cemetery in Madisonville is facing a problem beyond the church’s resources: human sewage seeping up from the ground. The cemetery has been closed to the public for nearly a year while the church has struggled to get answers.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A new advocate standing up against gun violence in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — This past Thursday saw two shootings in the West End within 24 hours of each other. The first happened at the intersection of Linn and Poplar around midnight. The second just a few blocks away in an alley behind Hook's Fish and Chicken. Both incidents enraged those...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Shaw
WHAS 11

Northern Kentucky free pharmacy moving, expanding

NEWPORT, Ky. — Faith Community Pharmacy, a nonprofit that for 20 years has provided free prescription medications to Northern Kentucky residents, is moving and expanding. The pharmacy recently relocated from Florence to Newport, where they have more than three times the space of the former location, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. The pharmacy currently serves about 1,000 patients a year, but they hope the new location will help them bring their services to more people, Executive Director Aaron Broomall said.
NEWPORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri State#Domestic Violence#Mental Health America
linknky.com

St. Elizabeth in Edgewood only Tri-State hospital to receive award

St. Elizabeth Edgewood was recognized for the fifth year in a row as being at the highest level for cardiac care in the Tri-State. St. E was the only local hospital to receive the American College of Cardiology NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award. The award is based on metrics for patient care, including how long it takes to receive specific emergency procedures, compliance with standards, discharge medications used, and cardiac rehabilitation referrals.
EDGEWOOD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Cincinnati woman killed in Brown County crash

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Cincinnati woman is dead after a crash in Lewis Township Saturday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol's Georgetown Post said a 64-year-old Lillian M. Ferrante was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on U.S. 52 at around 6:30 p.m. when she struck a 1977 international truck from behind.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy