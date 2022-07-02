ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

UCSF study shows abortion access’ impact on mothers

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEy2W_0gSmkvEK00

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A newly-released study conducted by UC San Francisco researchers documented long-term adverse effects that unwanted pregnancies had on women’s lives.

UCSF’s “Turnaway Study ” found that more than 95 percent of women who chose to have abortions reported that it was the right decision for them, when interviewed over the next five years.

Those who were unable to have abortions suffered from adverse effects such as physical and mental health challenges, economic hardship, lack of support, and insecurity.

The study also found that those who received an abortion were more financially stable, set more ambitious life goals, raised children under more stable conditions, and were more likely to have a wanted child later in life.

“This study has been really important,” said Diana Greene Foster, a professor in UCSF’s Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences and led the study. “It provided the evidence that was missing on the consequences of abortion access for people’s health and well-being.”

For the study, researchers followed 1,000 women from 30 centers around the country for five years.

Some women were a few days under a clinic’s gestational limit, and therefore able to receive an abortion, and some women were a few days over the limit, and therefore were denied from getting an abortion.

Women denied access to an abortion were more likely to raise the child alone, without the support of family members or partners, and were more likely to stay in contact with an abusive partner. They were also three times more likely to be unemployed. They had four times greater odds of living below the federal poverty line and were more likely to report not being able to afford basic living needs.

Foster said the national conversation about this public health issue remains stuck on ideological and political considerations.

“The debate about abortion rarely focuses on what happens to the pregnant person,” Foster said. “It’s framed as an abstract moral question in which everyone else weighs in without considering why someone would be in the circumstances where they want an abortion.”

UCSF has long championed reproductive health care access, even before Roe v. Wade became law in 1973.

In a message to the UCSF community about the Supreme Court’s recent ruling, Chancellor Sam Hawgood, said the ruling “stands in stark contrast to our belief that every person has a fundamental right to make their own informed decisions about their health care.”

Daniel Grossman, UCSF professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, said, “this is also an issue of basic human rights.”

“UCSF has a really important role to play. I’m really thrilled to be at an institution that is brave in this area and stands up and will be that loud, evidence-based voice for freedom of choice,” Grossman said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
postnewsgroup.com

Oakland Mayor Greets Old Friend at Lakefest

At Oakland’s Third Annual LakeFest celebration on June 25, 2022, Oakland Post Ambassador Jonathan ‘Fitness’ Jones ran into longtime friend and supporter Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. As Schaaf exited the stage after making remarks at an event touting Oakland culture through music, dance, fashion, food and more,...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Stanford Blood Center in critical need for blood donations

SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (BCN) — The Stanford Blood Center (SBC) is currently facing an immediate need for all blood types, especially type O negative, and is asking Bay Area residents to come out and donate as soon as possible to help meet the needs of local patients. “Summer is always a difficult time to […]
STANFORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
San Francisco, CA
Health
postnewsgroup.com

Schaaf Seeks Retraction from Post Over School Closing Remarks

The Office of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has demanded a retraction from Oakland Post, saying the newspaper was incorrect to characterize Schaaf as a supporter of permanently closing up to half of the public schools in Oakland. “She’s never held that position,” said Justin Berton, the mayor’s spokesperson, in an...
OAKLAND, CA
theava.com

California’s First Legal Indian Killer

UC Hastings’ namesake, Serranus Clinton Hastings, is implicated in the massacre of hundreds of Yuki tribe members. Hastings College of the Law was founded in San Francisco in 1878 as the first law department of the University of California. Its construction was seeded with a bequest of $100,000 in gold coins from the first chief justice of the California Supreme Court, Serranus Clinton Hastings.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Best public school districts in the Bay Area

LOS GATOS, Calif. - The list is out for the best Bay Area public school districts. 1. Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District. 3. Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District. 4. Acalanes Union High School District. 6. Fremont Union High School District. Niche compiles its list based...
LOS GATOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Ucsf#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#Uc San Francisco
KRON4 News

SF Fire sees almost twice the work July 4

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dozens of fires were sparked throughout the Bay Area due to fireworks late Monday and early Tuesday. In San Francisco, the fire department responded to 827 total calls in a 24-hour period when the agency usually averages 450 calls per day, according to Lt. Jonathan Baxter, the department’s public information officer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
KRON4 News

3 injured in San Francisco crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were injured in a crash in San Francisco on Monday, the San Francisco Police Department told KRON4. Officers responded to the crash at 5:51 p.m. at 9th Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard. All three injured people were taken to the hospital, SFPD said. No one has been arrested for the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

East Palo Alto will ask council to continue anti-displacement services for renters in danger of eviction

(BCN) — The city of East Palo Alto will recommend on Tuesday that the City Council continue to support anti-displacement efforts to keep people in their homes and apartments, especially after statewide eviction moratoriums have expired. According to the staff report presented to the council, renters in East Palo Alto continue face the same challenges […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
Mission Local

The hidden, painful history of SF’s Magdalen Asylum

Potrero Avenue at 21st Street, where Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital’s Behavioral Health Center stands today, was once the site of a Magdalen Asylum run by the Sisters of Mercy. Inside, hundreds of local teen girls were imprisoned while women struggling with mental illness and addiction sought refuge. As with many Magdalen Asylums around the world, it was largely an appalling place to live.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

BART reports delays on Berryessa line

(BCN) — BART officials report that police activity at the Coliseum Station in Oakland is causing a major delay early Tuesday on the Berryessa Line in the Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions. The incident was first reported as a major medical emergency, according to a 12:37 a.m. news release from BART officials, who six […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

July 4 stirs hopes of independence for Bay Area Ukrainian family

BERKELEY (KPIX) - The Fourth of July holiday pulls at the hopes and struggles of Ukainians. A Fulbright scholar visiting from Ukraine with her family planned to return home this month after celebrating Independence Day in the U.S., but now plans to stay another year, grateful for a safe place to live while her home country remains at war. "These four plus months have really been devastating for me and my family, it's so difficult," said Nataliia Goshylyk, a visiting professor at Berkeley through the Fulbright Scholar program. "It's all over Ukraine and so many people are suffering, your friends and...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy