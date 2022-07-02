New to Netflix in July 2022: Stranger Things: Season 4 - Part 2, Resident Evil, and More

A new fan-made program lets you explore a rough mockup of Starfield's map using data extrapolated from six seconds of trailer footage. You'll remember last month when Bethesda finally showed us what Starfield gameplay looks like in a lengthy trailer. Well, in the weeks since, a coder by the name of Sebastian Werhausen has been programming the Starfield Navigator (opens in new tab), a tool designed to give you a more detailed and interactive visual of the game's star map identifying the positions of stars in relation to each other and the names of stars in the trailer which were visible but unnamed. For example, Werhausen was able to use distance, position, and color to identify three more real-life stars that were featured in the trailer: Altair, Barnard, and Sirius.

