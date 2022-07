A Turkish court rejected on Monday a request to extradite a man wanted by Haiti over his alleged involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Moise, the 53-year-old former businessman who took office in 2017, was shot dead in July 2021 at his private residence and his wife was wounded in the attack. A group of Colombian mercenaries emerged as the main suspects though nobody has been convicted in connection with the case.

AMERICAS ・ 1 DAY AGO