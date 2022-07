Approximately one year ago, we let you know that Common Plate Hospitality would be opening its first food hall in Maryland with The Heights Food Hall at Wisconsin Place. The new food hall will be opening in the space formerly occupied by Anthropologie and PF Chang’s on the 5400 block of Wisconsin Ave and will include Turncoat- a speakeasy, with its own hidden entrance. According to a report by Washingtonian, Turncoat will have its own hidden entrance that won’t actually be accessible from the main food hall. “The designers are looking to incorporate Chevy Chase Prohibition-era history (apparently train cars in the neighborhood transported bootleg liquor).”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO