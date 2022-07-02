ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

U.S. Men’s Soccer Qualifies for First Olympics for Since 2008

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V141x_0gSmgxZG00

The U-20 squad beat Honduras 3–0 to punch a ticket to Paris in 2024.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The U.S. men’s U-20 team clinched a spot in the 2024 Olympics after it team defeated Honduras 3–0 Friday night. This will mark the first time since 2008 that the American men will participate in the Olympics.

Playing in the CONCACAF U-20 championship semifinals, the U.S. just needed the victory to clinch an Olympic berth. However, with the victory they move on to the tournament’s finals on Sunday vs. the Dominican Republic.

The U.S. exploded out of the gate Friday, with three goals in the first half by Paxten Aaronson, Alejandro Alvarado and Quinn Sullivan. The team then shut down Honduras in the second half, cruising to a 3–0 victory.

As per the rules of Olympic men’s soccer, only players under 23 can participate in the tournament.

The last time a U.S. men’s soccer team played in the Olympics was in Beijing in 2008, when the team failed to make it out of group stages. The USMNT has earned an olympic medal once since 1904: a bronze medal in 2000. The USWNT, meanwhile, has medaled seven times in eight olympic games, including four gold medals.

More Soccer Coverage:

Comments / 3

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jackson Hopkins, US Under-20s not feeling the pressure at CONCACAF U-20 Championship

The U.S. under-20 men’s national team could have been forgiven for carrying a burden from past troubles into the CONCACAF U-20 Championship, but according to D.C. United attacker Jackson Hopkins, the group approached the tournament—which serves as qualifying for both the 2023 U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics—with confidence. Speaking exclusively with Pro Soccer Wire a day after the U.S. clinched their first Olympic berth since 2008 with a 3-0 win over Honduras, Hopkins said that rather than look at qualification from a position of feeling pressured, the team was hyped for the opportunity. “I think everyone is just more excited...
MLS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CONCACAF W Championship 2022: Schedule, TV and streaming for USWNT World Cup and Olympic qualifying

The 2022 CONCACAF W Championship runs from July 4-18, with the U.S. women’s national team and seven other sides from the region will duke it out for a small pool of spots at the 2023 World Cup as well as the 2024 Olympics. The W Championship will feature two groups of four, with all games taking place in Monterrey, Mexico. The United States headlines Group A, but along with Haiti and Jamaica, will face the daunting task of facing an improving Mexico team backed by a raucous home crowd. Over in Group B, Olympic gold medalists Canada share a group with Costa...
SOCCER
The Spun

Look: Alex Morgan Ready For U.S. Game Monday Night

Alex Morgan is ready to go. Tonight, the U.S. will take on Haiti in the 2022 Concacaf W Championship. The game begins at 7 p.m. ET. It will be aired on CBS Sports Network. Morgan is getting psyched up for the match. "Game 1 concacaf W Championship here we go!,"...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinn Sullivan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#American Soccer#Olympics#Honduras#Chelsea#Usmnt#Uswnt#Raphinha
BBC

Sierra Leone FA to investigate 95-0 and 91-1 wins in second-tier matches

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) is investigating the outcome of two matches that produced an unbelievable total of 187 goals. The two second-tier games saw Kenema-based Kahunla Rangers and Gulf FC of Kono heavily defeat their city rivals in Premier League qualifiers on Sunday. Kahunla walloped Lumbebu United 95-0,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

At 34, Maria reaches Wimbledon semifinals for 1st time

WIMBLEDON, England – The first semifinalist at this year’s Wimbledon is the oldest woman remaining in the draw. Tatjana Maria, a 34-year-old German who returned to the tour less than a year ago following the birth of her second daughter, advanced to the semifinals at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her 35th appearance. She beat another German, 22-year-old Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, on Tuesday on No. 1 Court.
TENNIS
CBS Sports

USMNT U-20 vs. Dominican Republic: Concacaf U20 Championship prediction, TV channel, how to watch online

Having already qualified for the 2023 U-20 World Cup in Indonesia and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the United States can complete the trifecta by defeating the Dominican Republic to lift the Concacaf U-20 Championship title when they place on Sunday night. The United States have rolled through the tournament without conceding a goal in their last four matches while scoring 13 goals of their own. It's an impressive feat considering that some players who are eligible for this tournament, like Gabriel Slonina, aren't with the team.
SOCCER
247Sports

Future Gamecock played key role for Canadian U20 team

One of the stars of the South Carolina men’s soccer recruiting class is getting set to report to campus after starting for the U20 Canadian team. While the United States won the U20 CONCACAF Championship, goalkeeper Ben Alexander had a nice showing for the Canadian team. Now, he brings his talents to Columbia.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Beijing, CN
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

2022 Wimbledon women’s singles draw, scores

The biggest stars in the Wimbledon women’s singles draw — Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff and Serena Williams — all bowed out in the first week. Top seed Swiatek’s 37-match win streak, matching the longest on the WTA Tour in 32 years, was snapped by France’s Alize Cornet in the third round.
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

80K+
Followers
36K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy