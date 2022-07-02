ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Bomb squad working to remove 'suspicious object' from vehicle in Broomfield

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaRXO_0gSmgwgX00

The Adams County Bomb Squad is working to remove a "suspicious object" from a vehicle in Broomfield, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

The object was found during a traffic stop in the area of Highway 7 and Delaware Street Friday evening.

Two people have been arrested, according to Broomfield police.

There are currently no evacuations at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Broomfield, CO
Crime & Safety
Adams County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Broomfield, CO
County
Broomfield, CO
County
Adams County, CO
9NEWS

Police break up large group setting fires, jumping on cars in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Police broke up a large group of people who they said were setting bushes on fire, jumping on cars and setting off fireworks in Boulder Monday night. Police said the incident, which they described as a "large party," happened in the area of 17th Street and Cascade Avenue and surrounding streets. They said the crowd was jumping on cars, setting bushes on fire, and setting off fireworks. A few burglaries were also reported, police said.
BOULDER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Porch collapses with 7 people on it in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – A porch collapsed with 7 people on it along the 200 block of Clover Lane in Fort Collins Monday evening. Poudre Fire said they headed to the scene of the emergency at roughly 7:30 p.m., where all of the seven people that were on the structure at the time of the collapse were able to remove themselves before being monitored and examined by medical personnel.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Adams County man arrested after he called deputies to home

An Adams County man was arrested after he called deputies to report that his girlfriend was under the influence of multiple substances. Deputies were called to the disturbance where the reporting party was a 30-year-old male. When they arrived, deputies spoke with the man and his girlfriend, a 16-year-old female....
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Denver7 News KMGH

US 34 reopens near Wiggins after deadly crash

DENVER — U.S. Highway 34 was closed for hours as Colorado State Patrol investigates a deadly, head-on crash west of Wiggins. The crash was reported at 3:24 a.m. on Highway 34 at mile marker 144, which is near Empire Reservoir, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. The report came in as a head-on collision, Lewis said.
WIGGINS, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy