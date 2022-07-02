Bomb squad working to remove 'suspicious object' from vehicle in Broomfield

The Adams County Bomb Squad is working to remove a "suspicious object" from a vehicle in Broomfield, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

The object was found during a traffic stop in the area of Highway 7 and Delaware Street Friday evening.

Two people have been arrested, according to Broomfield police.

There are currently no evacuations at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.