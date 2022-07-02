ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Hearing for Walmart shooting suspect ends with DA reprimand, gag order

By Stephanie Shields, Chris Babcock
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — A Friday morning hearing for Patrick Crusius, the man accused of shooting and killing 23 shoppers at the Cielo Vista Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019, took a couple of unexpected turns.

Judge Sam Medrano, seemingly upset at District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, took direct aim at her, issuing a gag order on all parties and directly reprimanding her for sending a statement to the press last week.

In that news release, Rosales stated that she “hoped to have the local trial for Crusius by the summer of 2023.”

Medrano took strong exception to the entire statement, saying it was up to the court to set the trial date and asked Rosales why she sent the statement to the news media — adding that it was not the “correct process.”

Medrano went on to say that the DA’s Office has not even filed any motions, requests, witness lists or anything in this case since coming into office. He added that the last motion was filed by the previous DA’s office administration.

The defense also chimed in, saying that date was not attenable, as their preparations are focused on the federal trial, scheduled to begin in January of 2024.

Due to the DA’s statement to the media, Medrano issued a gag order, restraining anyone involved in the case — including lawyers from both parties — from speaking on the case.

Medrano concluded the hearing by saying “The grandstanding ends today.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYeCe_0gSmfsBq00

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
El Paso, AR
State
Florida State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Cielo Vista Walmart#The Da S Office
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy