Police Tower Falls, Fairgrounds Damaged in Rushville Storms
By WISH-TV
WIBC.com
3 days ago
RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A communications tower fell onto the Rushville Police Department, and trees were downed during the Rush County Fair as a storm moved through the area Friday night, according to the county’s Emergency Management Agency. A photo from Ryan...
CARMEL, Ind. — Firefighters in Carmel had their hands full with two large residential fires shortly before midnight Sunday. Crews were called to 14-thousand block of Trailwind Ct. on reports from multiple callers to 9-1-1 of heavy fire at that location. Flames and smoke did considerable damage including erupting through the roof of the house. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – No one is saying just what happened in a fireworks explosion in Mt. Vernon that killed an 11-year-old boy. His mom yesterday identified him as Camrynn McMichael. Police say the boy died on the way to the hospital after being seriously injured in an explosion...
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators say errant fireworks were to blame for a residence fire late Sunday night on the city’s near west side. Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Sharon Ave., where they found a fire on a deck. It took about twenty minutes to get the fire under control. A 23-year-old man and […]
INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re heading to downtown Indy for the July 4 fireworks, be aware of some road closures. The following streets will close from 9:45 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. Here’s what to watch for: North and Michigan streets will close between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets Illinois Street will close between Ohio and St. Clair […]
FISHERS, Ind. – A family of six is relieved to be home after living in a hotel for months. On Feb. 14, 2022, Michael and Alizabeth Van Duyn noticed an upstairs toilet had overflowed. The water was pouring down the hallway, through their ceiling and into their light fixtures.
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man was rescued from a burning vehicle after a crash Saturday morning. He’s been identified as Jonathan Moncrief, 19, of Greenfield. It happened at 8500 East US 40. Officers from the Hancock County Sherriff’s Office found the engine of the car on fire when they arrived. Officers say the drivers door was stuck shut.
A single-car, rollover accident in Lee County claimed the life of an Indiana man on the 4th of July. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 2:39 PM, a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by 58-year-old Giang Nguyen of Anderson, Indiana was traveling northbound on Highway 27. The accident report states...
TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Fireworks that had already been ignited and were left out caused a barn fire in Johnson County early Sunday morning, authorities said. A Johnson County deputy was on patrol just before 5 a.m. when he noticed a small fire on a barn's porch. He alerted dispatchers,...
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police released a news release on Tuesday of two women stealing a person’s credit card purchasing gift cards totaling $500 from a Dollar General on June 24. According to the Greenfield Police Department, two women stole a person’s credit card and purchased two...
RUSH COUNTY, Ind. — The July 4th holiday weekend will include clean up with the celebration in Rush County, after severe weather left storm damage in the Rushville area. According to the city’s Facebook page, there were several reports of trees down, with damage particularly bad from 11th Street to 16th Street. David Slaton shared […]
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A heat advisory was issued for Tuesday afternoon and evening in central Indiana, including Indianapolis. Heat index values up to 107 degrees are expected in portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. The extent of the dangerous heat remains somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms, the weather service in Indianapolis says in the advisory issued Monday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS — Fourth of July fireworks were followed by shots fired across Indianapolis, injuring at least seven people and killing one of them, in the overnight and early morning hours of Tuesday, July 5. 12:33 a.m. – 34th and Moller Police were first called to the 34th and Moller area for a report of a […]
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan offered her condolences after Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott died and her husband, John, was critically injured in a crash on Saturday, the sheriff's office confirmed. Stephanie Elliott, 52, of Martinsville, was the current clerk for Morgan County and...
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Lt. Matt Harris, public relations officer with the Columbus Police Department (CPD), says officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Streamside Drive at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday after a report of shots fired. When police arrived they located an adult female who had sustained a...
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Dominique Jackson’s girlfriend said the 32-year-old Indianapolis man feared being pulled over by police. “He was probably scared and nervous being on the road just by himself just with him and the cop, nobody else is around,” said Nacole Batey. “He always say he wanted to get pulled over in the open because of all the stuff that’s been going on with people that’s been dying for the police stuff that’s been going on. He always wanted to be in front of people if something happened, so he was afraid more so of him being by himself.”
Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
PLAINFIELD — Saturday at 1:43 p.m., Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to report of a vehicle fire. The incident was a result of a vehicle pursuit by Plainfield PD and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department. The call for police came in as a report of an intoxicated or impaired driver heading westbound on […]
Just before 11 p.m. on July 1, Lawrence police responded to a crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash happed at the intersection of E 46th St. and N Post Rd. in Lawrence. There were two vehicles involved in the crash. One of the vehicles, a red pick-up truck, was going south on N Post Rd. when it struck the other vehicle. The adult male driver of the passenger car was transported by EMS to a local emergency room, but was declared decieced upon arrival.
Comments / 0