Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh fireworks task force will be on the lookout for violators this weekend

By Megan Guza
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh’s Fireworks Task Force will continue enforcing the city’s near-ban on fireworks throughout the Fourth of July weekend and into next week, authorities said. The task force began its coordinated response Monday. “We all know Pittsburghers love their fireworks, and while sales of consumer fireworks are legal,...

triblive.com

Comments / 2

Ursula Susie Levy
2d ago

Hahahahaha Hahahahaha u r worried about fireworks while shootings happen weekly? Good Lord, focus on priorities

Reply
3
 

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man jumps from crane, dies in East Liberty, police say

A man climbed a crane in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood early Tuesday morning and eventually jumped from what appeared to be more than 100 feet. Police said the man did not survive the fall. The crane is in the 5800 block of Centre Avenue in East Liberty. Pittsburgh Police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
