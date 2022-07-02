Block by block, Lynn is ready to party
LYNN — There is no need to travel far to find Fourth of July celebrations this year. The city will be alive with music, food, and activities every day of the holiday weekend. No matter when or where you want to celebrate, there will be plenty of block parties for everyone.
Ward 1
July 2
Bailey Street, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
July 3
Bay State Road, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Conomo Avenue, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
July 4
Gowdy Park, 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Piedmont Street, noon to 10 p.m.
Lakeview, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lynn Woods Park, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Ward 2
July 3
Glenwood Street, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Maplewood Road, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
July 4
55 – 73 Collins St., 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Ward 3
July 2
Jackson Street, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
July 2 – July 3
McKinley Terrace, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
July 3
Merrill Avenue, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Red Rock, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
July 3 – July 4
Upham Road, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
July 4
Massachusetts Avenue, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Ward 4
July 1 – July 4
Circuit Avenue, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
July 3
Sachem Avenue, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Grosvenor Park, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
July 4
Lloyd Street, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Ward 7
July 2
Murray Street, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
July 3
Raddin Street, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
