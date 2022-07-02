Block by block, Lynn is ready to party

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police have identified a man who drowned in Winchester’s Upper Mystic Lake on July 4th. The man, Alford Garcia, 52, of Lynn, was on an inflatable float shortly before 6 p.m. near Shannon Beach when he fell off. Garcia was seen going under the water at that time. The current investigation by State Police detectives assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office suggests that he attempted to swim to shore but became tired and started struggling in the water, eventually submerging in the water.

WINCHESTER, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO