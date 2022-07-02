ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itemlive.com

Block by block, Lynn is ready to party

By Emma Fringuelli
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04oBDD_0gSmelIC00

LYNN — There is no need to travel far to find Fourth of July celebrations this year. The city will be alive with music, food, and activities every day of the holiday weekend. No matter when or where you want to celebrate, there will be plenty of block parties for everyone.

Ward 1

July 2

Bailey Street, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

July 3

Bay State Road, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Conomo Avenue, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

July 4

Gowdy Park, 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Piedmont Street, noon to 10 p.m.

Lakeview, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lynn Woods Park, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Ward 2

July 3

Glenwood Street, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Maplewood Road, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

July 4

55 – 73 Collins St., 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ward 3

July 2

Jackson Street, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 2 – July 3

McKinley Terrace, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

July 3

Merrill Avenue, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Red Rock, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 3 – July 4

Upham Road, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 4

Massachusetts Avenue, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ward 4

July 1 – July 4

Circuit Avenue, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

July 3

Sachem Avenue, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Grosvenor Park, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 4

Lloyd Street, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ward 7

July 2

Murray Street, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

July 3

Raddin Street, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The post Block by block, Lynn is ready to party appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 1

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman attacked by coyote in parking lot of restaurant on North Shore

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Police are investigating after a woman said she was attacked by a coyote in the parking lot of a restaurant on the North Shore over the weekend. The woman, a native of Texas who was in town visiting a friend, was walking out of the Bertucci’s at 450 Paradise Road in Swampscott around 10 p.m. Saturday when a coyote approached her, according to the Swampscott Police Department.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best ice cream around Boston

Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get ice cream in the Boston region. Ice cream is the perfect treat for cooling off on a hot summer day. From black raspberry to classic chocolate, there are so many flavors to choose from for your ideal cup or cone. We asked readers where to go in Boston and beyond for the best scoops, and nearly 2,000 people responded.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Fireworks set Jeep on fire in Dorchester

Live Boston reports a Jeep that just happened to be sitting atop a box of fireworks on Michigan Avenue near Columbia Road caught fire around 2:50 a.m. on July 4th. Neighbors rushed over with garden hoses to douse the car before firefighters arrived.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Somerville Police officers commended for quick thinking during roadside childbirth

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three police officers in Somerville were commended for their role in helping a couple in need deliver a child on a roadside. On Tuesday, June 14, Lt. Carmine Vivolo, Officer Courtney Reece and Officer Dylan Lambert were working on Washington Street. The three were following up on an incident around 11 p.m. when a pickup truck reportedly pulled up to the team and a man got out of the car to get their attention, the department said.
SOMERVILLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Parade#Collins St#Mckinley Terrace#Merrill Avenue#Lloyd Street#Itemlive
newbedfordguide.com

Somerville Fire Department responds to home engulfed in flames

“Somerville Fire Alarm after receiving multiple calls for a reported house fire struck Box 715 for 1241 Broadway last night. Teele Square companies encountered heavy fire showing and requested a 2nd Alarm to be transmitted. Mutual aid from Arlington, Cambridge, Medford and Boston responded. The fire has since been knocked down and Command is releasing mutual aid companies.” -Somerville Fire Department.
SOMERVILLE, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Closes Roads to Accommodate Fourth of July Festivities

With the holiday weekend in full swing, many are traveling to Boston to celebrate with family and friends. And for those driving, there are a number of traffic changes and traffic closures to consider while planning their trip. Beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday. The esplanade walkway next to the Charles...
BOSTON, MA
goodmorninggloucester.com

On this day in 1921, Boston Globe in #GloucesterMA with crowd of 10,000 for a double dedication | American Legion memorial building and the base for the delayed replica of Anna Vaughn Hyatt Joan of Arc statue

“The first day’s ceremonies in connection with the dedication of the American Legion memorial building, in Old Town Hall Square and the dedication of the base on which will stand a replica of Anna Vaughn Hyatt’s statue of Joan of Arc, were of an impressive nature. To dream...
GLOUCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Victim identified in Winchester lake drowning

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police have identified a man who drowned in Winchester’s Upper Mystic Lake on July 4th. The man, Alford Garcia, 52, of Lynn, was on an inflatable float shortly before 6 p.m. near Shannon Beach when he fell off. Garcia was seen going under the water at that time. The current investigation by State Police detectives assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office suggests that he attempted to swim to shore but became tired and started struggling in the water, eventually submerging in the water.
WINCHESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Randolph July 4 Shooting Leaves Man Dead, 2nd Seriously Injured

A man was killed and another critically injured after a shooting on the Fourth of July outside of a country club in Randolph, Massachusetts. Police blocked off a parking lot near the Mojitos Country Club as they investigated the shooting, which occurred around 8 p.m. Monday. Two people with critical...
RANDOLPH, MA
Boston

State police recover body of missing Lynn man in Upper Mystic Lake

Witnesses saw Alford Garcia, 52, go under the water after falling off an inflatable float off Shannon Beach in Winchester on Monday evening. The body of a Lynn man who was reported missing off Shannon Beach in Winchester on Monday evening has been recovered in Upper Mystic Lake. Alford Garcia,...
LYNN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘No specific or credible threat’ to Boston’s Fourth of July celebration, State Police say

BOSTON — Public safety officials discussed security measures ahead of the Boston’s Fourth of July celebration on the Charles River Esplanade. Speaking at a news conference Monday morning, Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said there is “no specific or credible threat” to the event. In the hours since, State Police said they are monitoring the situation out of Illinois, where at least six people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Four People Shot Near Ashmont MBTA Station Early Monday

On Monday July 4, 2022, at approximately 00:15 hours, Boston Police Officers from District C-11 along with MBTA Transit Police and Boston EMS responded to a report of multiple people shot in the area of Dorchester Ave and Bailey Street across from the Ashmont MBTA Station. On arrival they located...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Shots Fired Mid-Day in Cambridge on Mass Ave

Earlier this afternoon at approximately 15:15 hours, Cambridge Police responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Massachusetts Ave and Essex Street in Central Square. When officers arrived on scene they located ballistics indicating there was in fact a shooting has occurred in the area. Witnesses indicated...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police, EMS respond to five shootings overnight

BOSTON — Boston Police and EMS were extremely busy, responding to several shootings overnight. Boston 25 confirmed with Boston EMS that at least seven people were transported to the hospital from five different neighborhoods in the city. Boston EMS’s night began and ended in Mattapan. Boston EMS confirms...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston mayor, US Attorney, others give briefing on white supremacist activity

BOSTON — City and federal leaders held a news conference Tuesday to discuss recent white supremacist activity in the Boston region. Boston mayor Michelle Wu attended the briefing at Boston Police Headquarters in Roxbury along with U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and Superintendent-in-Chief Greg Long, who leads the Boston Police Department in lieu of a permanent commissioner.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

1 year ago: Rise of the Moors standoff on Interstate 95 in Wakefield, Massachusetts

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Sunday marks one year since a heavily-armed group of men was involved in a lengthy standoff with police on an interstate highway in Massachusetts. The standoff on Interstate 95 in Wakefield lasted for nearly nine hours on July 3, 2021, causing part of the highway to be closed in both directions for hours.
whdh.com

‘This is the place to be’: Fourth of July festivities return to Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people came out for Salem’s first Fourth of July celebration since 2019. The 42-piece Hillyer Festival orchestra provided music for the festival at Derby Wharf. “This is the place to be,” said Jim Farley of Peabody. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
SALEM, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy