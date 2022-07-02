Curve hold Senators scoreless

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Curve open up July with their fourth game of the series with the Senators.

Altoona finished the month of June with a 13-12 record, which was the exact same record for the month of May.

Andres Alvarez had two RBIs off one hit, as the Curve kept the Senators scoreless.

