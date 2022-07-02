ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curve hold Senators scoreless

By Anderley Penwell
 3 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Curve open up July with their fourth game of the series with the Senators.

Altoona finished the month of June with a 13-12 record, which was the exact same record for the month of May.

Andres Alvarez had two RBIs off one hit, as the Curve kept the Senators scoreless.

Curve best Senators in front of record crowd

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve beat the Harrisburg Senators 7-3 in front of 8,344 fans, the most at a game since July 4, 2019. The Curve claimed the series 4-2. Centerfielder Connor Scott had a trio of RBIs off one hit. Normally, Altoona is off on Mondays, but due to the holiday, they […]
Curve on losing end of 0-6 score with Senators

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A day after beating the Harrisburg Senators 6-0, the Altoona Curve fell 0-6 to the Senators. The Curve only had four hits on the evening, as the Senators improve to 32-42 and the Curve drop 36-38. The Curve lead the series 3-2, and will wrap up the final game of the […]
Annual Freedom Ride held in Tyrone raises money for veterans

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The annual Fourth of July Freedom Ride which raises money for veterans kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. Riders rode 10 miles in total from Tyrone to Tipton, then back to the Tyrone American Legion. The ride helps to raise money every year for the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical […]
Concerts on the Quad returns to Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Concerts on the Quad music series made its return debut to the Juniata College campus. The concert series takes place on the Juniata College lawn in front of the Halbritter Center for the Performing Arts. All concerts are free and the public is encouraged to attend. Donations can be made at the events and are given to the performers. Concerts all start at 7 p.m.
Brockway’s 56th Annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July

BROCKWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Brockway is holding their 56th annual old-fashioned Fourth of July with a bustling celebration. The events are held right in town and include a variety of activities from basketball tournaments, free swimming, music, food, races, car shows, and much more. The day’s activities will lead to a parade beginning at 6:00 […]
Free heritage hike around Johnstown Canal Basin

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Join a park ranger this Sunday for a free hike around the Johnstown Canal Basin area as they explain its importance in history. The hike takes place rain or shine on Sunday, July 10, beginning at 2 p.m. Space is limited, and reservations are required. To make a reservation, call […]
Abortion rally held in downtown Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the country continues to respond to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a rally was held in downtown Altoona on Sunday. About 50 people gathered in the Heritage Plaza beginning at 2 p.m. “This small town of Altoona can really come together and change for the […]
Osceola Mills celebrates 100th annual Fireman’s Fair

OSCEOLA MILLS, Pa (WTAJ) — The 100th annual Fireman’s Fair is underway and going on all week long in celebration of the Fourth of July. The 100th annual Fireman’s Fair started off Monday at 11:30 a.m. with a parade, but is continuing the fun all week long with a carnival, musical performances, a $10,000 raffle […]
Bridge honors fallen veteran, Johnstown native

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– State Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) held a bridge dedication for a veteran who lost their life during active duty in 2007. The dedication took place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the SFC Raymond R. Buchan Memorial Bridge on Washington Street in Johnstown. Buchan is a Johnstown native who served in the […]
PSU football sees friendly competitions in Lift for Life

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa., (WTAJ) — Thursday saw the 19th annual Uplifting Athletes Lift for Life event that benefited the rare disease community. Penn State football hit the field for a bit of friendly competition with the community. The Nittany Lions participated in a variety of events with kids– a bit of catch, cornhole, and relay […]
Altoona Cemetery, monument cleaned by National Guard Veterans

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — In honor of Independence Day, a group of community members helped clean up the Fairview Cemetery. Ken Tedora, a member of the Central Pa National Guard Veterans Association, along with others, wanted to make a difference and help out the Fairview Cemetery as it’s often neglected and left with uncut grass […]
Fourth of July Colyer Lake Potluck draws community crowds

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre Hall community members gathered near Colyer Lake on the Fourth of July to celebrate the holiday. The celebration kicked off at 10 a.m. with over 200 people attending the event. A parade, food, games and music from the Colyer Club Band were just some of the highlights according to […]
Backyard Bosses Are Fired Up

Summer means vacations, swimming, outdoor adventures … and the backyard grill. We sat down with some of Centre County’s best backyard chefs—masters of grilling, barbecuing, and smoking. In a nutshell, they explain, grilling means cooking over a fire, hot and fast. Barbecue means low and slow, and smoking means cooking something with smoke—also low and slow.
“Kids on Wheels” ride through downtown State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College families kicked off their Fourth of July holiday with the Kids on Wheels parade through Sidney Friedman Park. The parade was organized by Centre Region Parks and Recreation and has been held annually for over 50 years. Around 300 residents participated in the parade, each bringing hand-decorated bikes […]
Police: Altoona man pushes toddler in center of state highway

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 28-year-old man is behind bars after police were told he was pushing a baby stroller in the center of 6th Avenue before leading officers on a brief pursuit. Altoona police were called to the 1000 block of 6th Avenue for a report of a man, later identified as Jaleel […]
Meet Myrtle from the Central PA Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Are you looking to add a furry friend to your household? If you’re a cat lover – maybe Myrtle is the perfect kitty for you! She is currently available for adoption at the Central PA Humane Society. Outreach Director for the shelter, Becky...
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Slyhoff’s Grave

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The great unknown of life after death has perplexed humankind since the dawn of time, and for many, the fear of the unknown leads to some curious circumstances. In northern Jefferson County during the late 1860s, a man named Richard Slyhoff died, but not before...
Fireworks spark house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 4th of July celebration led to a house fire in Upper Yoder Monday night. The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at the 400 block of South Clearfield Street. A neighbor was setting off fireworks when the house caught on fire, according to Upper Yoder Fire Chief Tim Reitz. […]
