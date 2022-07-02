Rockies rattled by Diamondbacks, fall prey to Arizona bats as Senzatela exits early

Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant reacts after striking out against Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

DENVER — The National League West has proven to be wholly unpredictable for the Rockies.

They entered July on the heels of taking seven of their last eight against division opponents, including a four-game win streak over the Dodgers — the longest for Colorado since 2017.

The visiting Arizona Diamondbacks had other plans as they stopped the Rockies from entering a tie for fourth place in the NL West and handed the hosts a 9-3 loss Friday.

What's more, embattled starter Antonio Senzatela was forced out after two innings with an apparent injury.

"He indicated to us that he couldn't get rid of that tightness and soreness in his shoulder," manager Bud Black said of the exit. "Ty (Blach) did a great job. Our two veterans relievers got nicked up (after)."

Blach tossed four frames and allowed just one earned run before Robert Stephenson and Carlos Estévez allowed five earned runs in the next three.

The Diamondbacks hit the ground running with back-to-back extra-base hits from Josh Rojas and Alek Thomas to take an early lead. The 1-2 combo went 5-for-9 in the game.

By the time the Rockies started to hit, with a run apiece in the fifth and seventh frames, the deficit had already ballooned. Charlie Blackmon's second career home run on his birthday in the eighth inning passed Larry Walker in total bases in purple but was all for naught as well.

"Merrill didn't make a lot of mistakes tonight," Ryan McMahon said. "When you face a guy like that who can move the ball wherever he wants, it's going to be a tough night.

"I think it's the pitches. He keeps you guessing."

Merrill Kelly entered the game sporting an 8.15 earned run average across 17⅔ innings and three starts at Coors Field.

This year, though, things have flipped in many ways. He lowered his season mark to 3.46 after allowing just one earned run over seven innings — the fourth time in his last five starts that he's pitched to or past the seventh frame.

He shut the Rockies down May 22, too, over a career-high 8⅔ innings in which Kelly struck out eight at Chase Field.

"His stuff played tonight," Black said. "His mix of four pitches was working. He's a veteran pitcher who's been around and had a good year. He moved the ball and kept us off balance."

Austin Gomber, looking for a rebound of his own after two relief appearances in lieu of starts, will oppose Dallas Keuchel at Coors Field on Saturday.