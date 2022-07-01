ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Former Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee signs one-year deal with Phoenix Suns

By Dana Scott, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tfx3p_0gSmdZgZ00

Damion Lee is the first offseason addition to the Suns roster after free agency opened Thursday.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard and unrestricted free agent won't be returning to the defending world champion Golden State Warriors next season. He signed a one-year deal with Phoenix on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski .

Lee, 29, played the past four seasons of his five-year NBA career as a Warrior. He averaged 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 44.1% shooting and 33.7% beyond the arc, and 19.9 minutes through 63 games played during last regular season. He's produced 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals, 43.4% FG and 35.7% on 3s per game for his career.

Lee wasn't in Golden State's rotation during their latest title run. He posted just 2.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists in 7.8 minutes during the playoffs.

After Lee played his college days at Drexel and Louisville, his journey to the NBA came up through the G League on the Maine Red Claws and Santa Cruz Warriors, which are affiliates of the the Boston Celtics and Golden State, respectively.

He signed several 10-day and two-way contracts with the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State before he signed a three-year deal for $4.5 million with the latter team in January 2020.

Have tips for us? Reach the reporter at dana.scott@azcentral.com or at 480-486-4721. Follow his Twitter @iam_DanaScott .

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription today .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Former Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee signs one-year deal with Phoenix Suns

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Steph Curry Reportedly Made His Opinion On Kevin Durant Trade Very Clear

With the Warriors being linked to Kevin Durant, it's fair to wonder how Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would feel about such a move. After all, Durant left the Warriors following two championships - and an NBA Finals loss - for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. It wouldn't be surprising to hear that Curry and his veteran teammates are against the blockbuster trade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala spills truth behind Steve Kerr callout that set Anthony Edwards straight

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently made headlines for revealing a rather contentious confrontation with Steve Kerr during his pre-draft workout with the Golden State Warriors back in 2020. In his version of the story, he spoke about the Warriors coach demanding more of him during a drill that’s normally run by Stephen Curry, with […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala spills truth behind Steve Kerr callout that set Anthony Edwards straight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

LeBron James' Viral Tweet To J.R. Smith

On Saturday, LeBron James sent out a tweet to J.R. Smith that went viral on Twitter. James quote tweeted a tweet from Smith and wrote: "That's so dope Swish!! So damn happy and proud of you more and more each day!!" The two played together on two different teams in...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Star Signs With The Denver Nuggets

Andrews: "Bruce Brown has agreed to a 2-year, $13M+ deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN." Brown was a productive player on the Nets last season, so he is a solid pickup for a deep Nuggets team. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Carlos Boozer's Son Is Dominating: NBA World Reacts

More and more sons of former NBA players are starting to emerge on the recruiting trail. Cameron Boozer, the 14-year-old son of former NBA and Duke star Carlos Boozer, appears to be one of the top prospects in all of basketball. "6’9 Cameron Boozer ( @boozer_cameron ) is only 14...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damion Lee
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Huge News About LiAngelo Ball

According to the Charlotte Hornets, LiAngelo Ball has entered health and safety protocols (he is on their summer league roster). He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball and the younger brother of Lonzo (who was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 and is the current Chicago Bulls point guard).
CHARLOTTE, NC
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Drexel#The G League#The Maine Red Claws#The The Boston Celtics#The Atlanta Hawks
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Get Traded

A Kevin Durant deal could be announced at any time during this offseason. Durant officially asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week and many fans/media pundits are speculating about where he could end up. Numerous teams have shown interest in Durant, including one of his former teams:...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Brian Windhorst Predicts Kevin Durant's Next Team: Fans React

Brian Windhorst may be the most interesting person in NBA media right now. When he speaks, it's definitely worth paying attention. As the entire basketball world awaits news regarding Kevin Durant's trade request, Windhorst believes he knows where the veteran superstar will be playing next season. During a recent appearance...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s mom gets real on former Warrior Kevin Durant’s trade request

The Golden State Warriors have been expectedly mum since Kevin Durant rocked the league by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, complying with league rules about tampering. But the reigning champions are rumored to have interest in bringing Durant to The Bay, and Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson reportedly touched base in recent days with their former teammate about a possible reunion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Knicks Lottery Pick Signs With New Team

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Kevin Knox has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons. Charania: "Free agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Knox was the ninth overall pick in the 2018...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Legendary NBA Star Names 4 Teams Kevin Durant Shouldn't Join

With Kevin Durant trying to orchestrate a trade out of Brooklyn, there are up to 29 teams that would probably give almost anything for him. But one former NBA star believes that there are four teams Durant shouldn't join. On Monday's edition of First Things First, former NBA champion Antoine Walker suggested that Durant avoid the urge to join the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat or Boston Celtics.
NBA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy