Damion Lee is the first offseason addition to the Suns roster after free agency opened Thursday.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard and unrestricted free agent won't be returning to the defending world champion Golden State Warriors next season. He signed a one-year deal with Phoenix on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski .

Lee, 29, played the past four seasons of his five-year NBA career as a Warrior. He averaged 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 44.1% shooting and 33.7% beyond the arc, and 19.9 minutes through 63 games played during last regular season. He's produced 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals, 43.4% FG and 35.7% on 3s per game for his career.

Lee wasn't in Golden State's rotation during their latest title run. He posted just 2.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists in 7.8 minutes during the playoffs.

After Lee played his college days at Drexel and Louisville, his journey to the NBA came up through the G League on the Maine Red Claws and Santa Cruz Warriors, which are affiliates of the the Boston Celtics and Golden State, respectively.

He signed several 10-day and two-way contracts with the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State before he signed a three-year deal for $4.5 million with the latter team in January 2020.

Have tips for us? Reach the reporter at dana.scott@azcentral.com or at 480-486-4721. Follow his Twitter @iam_DanaScott .

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription today .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Former Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee signs one-year deal with Phoenix Suns