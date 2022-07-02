ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Hy-Vee withdraws popular holiday dish, potato salad

By Gage Teunissen
 3 days ago

WES DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Hy-Vee, Inc. is voluntarily withdrawing all varieties and sizes of its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad due to possible contamination.

The products had a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on. While final test results aren’t expected for about a week, Hy-Vee is choosing to withdraw the products from the shelves to avoid any risk over the holiday weekend.

The withdrawal includes all varieties and all sizes of their Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato salad located in grab-and-go refrigerated cases and at deli service cases.

Affected stores are located in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. The expiration dates on potentially contaminated products range from July 31, 2022 and August 4, 2022.

A full list of products can be found below:

• HY-VEE OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD
• HY-VEE COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD
• HY-VEE DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD
• HY-VEE GREEN ONION & EGG POTATO SALAD
• HY-VEE CHIPOTLE RANCH POTATO SALAD
• HY-VEE DICED RED SKIN POTATO SALAD
• HY-VEE LOADED BAKED POTATO SALAD
• MEALTIME OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD
• MEALTIME COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD
• MEALTIME DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD

Customers who have purchased the product are urged not to eat it and return it for a full refund or dispose of it.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care at customercare@hy-vee.com .

