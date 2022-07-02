ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County Animal Shelter is out of space!

By Aaron Johnson, Director
Woodlands Online& LLC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Montgomery County Animal Shelter (“MCAS”) is over capacity, particularly with dogs that are having to be housed two to a kennel. As we continue to receive dogs and cats daily, we desperately need our community’s help getting pets out of the shelter. We are asking for help...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woodlands Online& LLC

Burn Ban Approved for Montgomery County

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Montgomery County and most of southeast Texas did not see much of the tropical rainfall that had been forecast for us leading up to the holiday weekend. As a result, our overall drought levels continue to creep up each day. Fortunately, high humidity and calm winds limited our wildfire risk this weekend, as County Firefighters responded to approximately 3 dozen grass and woods fires, most of which were caused by consumer fireworks. The favorable conditions allowed for all of the public fireworks displays in Montgomery County to go forward without a hitch.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Township resident survey is currently being conducted

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township is currently conducting its biennial resident survey to gauge resident opinions and perceptions of services provided by The Woodlands Township. The Woodlands Township’s 2022 Residential Survey is conducted by Great Lakes Marketing Research (GLM), who has randomly selected 7,700 households in The Woodlands...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

Scenes from The Woodlands patriotic parade

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 46th Annual South Montgomery County Fourth of July Parade — a patriotic tradition featuring marching bands, parade floats and local dignitaries — rolled through Market Street in The Woodlands Monday morning to the delight of the 20,000 who annual gather for the parade. The parade featured more than 150 entries that paraded along the 1.3-mile route through Market Street, including marching bands and federal, state and local dignitaries, Color Guard, fire engines, horses, street performers and the most military of any parade in the region. Congressman Kevin Brady, R-The Woodlands, served as the Grand Marshal. Brady will end his congressional term at the end of this year.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Government
Montgomery County, TX
Lifestyle
Montgomery County, TX
Pets & Animals
Montgomery County, TX
Government
County
Montgomery County, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

4Th of July Red Hot & Blue Fireworks Extravaganza

Hal Watson Air Conditioning Company, Inc. Hal Watson A/C Company has been serving The Woodlands area including Montgomery County, North Harris and surrounding counties for over 50 years. Hal Watson A/C Company specializes in sales and se...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
springhappenings.com

Woodlands Township Cancels Fireworks Show at Rob Fleming Park

The Woodlands Township has announced that the fireworks show at Rob Fleming Park has been canceled due to rough conditions and a south wind. “Due to drought conditions and unfavorable south winds, The Woodlands Township’s fireworks show has been cancelled at the Rob Fleming Park location, 6055 Creekside Forest Drive, in the Village of Creekside Park. In addition, the Red, Hot and Blue Festival at Rob Fleming Park will conclude at 8 p.m. to allow community members to have time to travel to the other show locations.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Barbara Jordan Media Award Comes to Nonprofit New Danville

WILLIS, TX -- New Danville’s newsletter, The Wrangler Gazette, caught the attention of the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities. The committee recently named Dion McInnis as the 2022 recipient of the Barbara Jordan Media Award in the newsletter category; he developed the newsletter shortly after he started working for New Danville as their first-ever development director in March 2021.
WILLIS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NO BURN BAN IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY-DO NOT CALL 911 FOR FIREWORKS

FIREWORKS ARE LEGAL EXCEPT IN SOME CITIES WITHIN THEIR CITY LIMITS. 911 OPERATORS ARE GETTING SLAMMED WITH 911 CALLS OVER FIREWORKS. THIS IS NOT AN EMERGENCY AND CAUSING DELAYS IN TAKING REAL EMERGENCY CALLS. MONTGOMERY COUNTY IS ONE OF THE ONLY COUNTIES WITH RESTRICTIONS ON BURNING. THAT IS THE MAIN...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Animal Welfare#Pet Adoption#Euthanasia#Dog#Tx#Mcas
Woodlands Online& LLC

Missing Person Juvenile - Tristan Windom-Reed

SPRING, TX -- Tristan was last seen at home in the South Montgomery County area on July 2, 2022 at 1:30PM. Tristan is believed to in the area of Rayford Road near Imperial Oaks Blvd. We have no clothing descriptions for Tristan at this time. Tristan has been known to visit friends in the Kingwood area before.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICIALS TERMINATE TWO ASSOCIATE JUDGES

As Commissioners Court convened Tuesday morning in a Special Session, Commissioners Walker and Noack along with Judge Keough went into Executive Session in reference to approving the termination of Associate Judges of Associate Judge Paul Damico and Associate Judge David Bluestein, along with accepting the resignation of Bernice Greathouse. On June 29, 2022, a Board of Judges meeting was held. After hearing the results of a Montgomery County Attorney’s Office investigation they decided to terminate all three individuals. That was done, however, Greathouse resigned. The investigation was over two of the individuals there had been discrepancies over the compensation of pay they had been receiving. Commissioner Noack said the amount had been in excess of thousands of dollars over a period of 14-18 months. The amount was in excess of $50,000. After the termination was approved by Walker, Noack, and Keough, Keough introduced a motion to defund the position of the Associate Judges which was approved. Noack then introduced a motion in which he stated, “have the County Attorneys Office send a demand letter to Paul Damico and David Bluestein to collect all ill-gotten gains on behalf of the taxpayers of Montgomery County. Including retirement, overpay, and taxes that were paid. We want the exact amount returned to the taxpayers.” He also added that if the two do not follow through a civil case is filed to make recovery. Damico was appointed to the bench in 2010. In June of 2020 Commissioners approved a pay raise for Damico to $132,470 a year. Noack and Keough voted against the raise at the time. Not over his abilities but due to no other county employees getting raises. David Bluestein, prior to becoming an Associate Judge, he was an Assistant District and County Attorney. He was sworn in by Judge Michalk to the Associate Judge position on May 19, 2020. His salary was also $132,470. Beatrice Greathouse was the OCA Manager-Indigent Defense for the Office of Court Administration. She began working in 2003 for Montgomery County as an Assistant Appointment Designee for the Office of Indigent Defense.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office statement on Fireworks

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- We understand that many residents are concerned about the use of fireworks, especially in those parts of the county that have not seen any recent rainfall. In Texas, Counties are limited to the authority given to them by the State legislature. Under current law, Montgomery County...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

54 Bowie Bend Court

Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 2030 Sq. Ft. Back Yard Paradise! This one story home offers an oversized private cul de sac lot with heated pool/spa and huge covered patio! A true 3 car garage with storage above. High end design through out the interior with decorator finishes! Must see to appreciate the luxe yet cozy environment created with gorgeous oversized tile on the diagonal, light fixtures and paint. Primary bedroom includes door to back patio. Fully tiled secondary bathroom with walk in shower. Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Pool/spa heater recently replaced! Excellent Woodlands Schools and amenities. Low tax rate and no HOA dues. Great location near shopping and dining, and minutes to I-45.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

67 Freesia Court

Bathroom(s): 5.5 Total Area: 5784 Sq. Ft. Stunning Partners in Building home located on a 0.46 acre private lot, backing to the George Mitchell Nature Preserve in Creekside Park West! Highlights include extensive crown moulding, custom built-ins, Sonos sound thru-out downstairs & outdoors, plantation shutters, hardwood floors & 4 car garage w/epoxy floor & additional storage. Open & light island kitchen w/wood beam ceiling, walk-in pantry, 6 burner Viking cooktop, Sonic icemaker & under cabinet lighting overlooks the breakfast room & family room w/wall of windows & floor to ceiling stacked stone gas fireplace; butler's pantry w/wine fridge; study has built-ins & triple tray ceiling; 1st floor game room & bonus room; owner's suite & 2nd bedroom down; three bedrooms & media room up + built out Texas basement! Large fenced yard has a covered travertine patio, oversized pool & spa, fireplace, kitchen & mosquito misting system. Close to the Creekside Village Shopping Center, Grand Pkwy & miles of walking/bike trails!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – July 5 - 10, 2022

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal…” – Thomas Jefferson.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy