BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – It is with great sadness that the family of Linda S. Rey (Bothe) of Cocoa, FL, announces her passing on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Linda was a Patriotic American whose love of her country came second only to the love she held for her family. If you were friends with her children, she was your mom, too. She loved cooking and hosting gatherings at her home, especially for the 4th of July, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

COCOA, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO